I believe in a fairer future for our community with a housing market that works for everyone, support for those struggling with cost of living pressures and continued access to well-funded healthcare.

I’m a Doctor, a small business owner and a mother of three. My husband and I met as flatmates in West End thirty years ago. We’ve lived, worked, and raised our family in South Brisbane.

I care deeply about the future of our community. Things are really tough for a lot of people right now and governments have the power to make life better.

Growing up in public housing changed my life and allowed me to get a good education. Ensuring housing is available for everyone is the reason I’ve put my hand up to represent our community. No-one should ever experience homelessness and I am determined to get people out of tents and into permanent housing. With sons in their twenties, I know first-hand how the cost of living is hurting renters. I have always fought for fairness and as your representative, I will fight for a better deal for renters and first home buyers.

As a doctor I worked in Emergency and Mental Health at the PA Hospital and with heroin users in South Brisbane. As your representative, I will advocate for well-funded, evidence-based healthcare and more support for our hospitals and healthcare workers.

The outcome of the upcoming election will be critical. It will determine the future direction of our community. I want to do more than shout from the sidelines. Governments make things happen.

That’s why South Brisbane needs a strong voice in a Labor Government so that more Queenslanders have a home, receive cost of living relief, and continue to access well-funded quality healthcare.

Let’s build a future that reflects our unique, vibrant and caring community and changes lives for the better.