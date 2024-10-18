I’m Amy and I’m the Greens MP for South Brisbane.

For the past four years, I’ve been fighting for full funding for state schools, fighting to protect green space, fighting for a freeze on rent increases, and for more investment in public housing to tackle the housing crisis.

I’ve been fighting to make sure multinational mining corporations pay their fair share in royalties, so we can fully fund our essential services, public hospitals and schools.

Labor and the LNP have both put the interests of big business ahead of the interests of people. Corporate profits continue to soar, while everyday people struggle with stagnant wages, high rents, rising cost of mortgages and electricity, and pressure on our health systems. But it doesn’t have to be like this.

I know the power that everyday people have when we work together.

In South Brisbane, the community fought against Labor’s plans to rebuild the Gabba Stadium, which would have destroyed a local school, a local park, and would have wasted billions in public money. The local community was treated as unimportant and expendable by the Labor state government. After a three year campaign, led by the local community, and supported by the Greens, the Labor government finally backed down, and scrapped their plans. This was a huge win.

We know that when everyday people work together, when we connect on the issues that matter to us, we are powerful. More powerful than big money, more powerful than big corporations, more powerful than the major parties.

We can make sure that essential services like healthcare and education are properly funded.

We can put our electricity network back into public hands. We can create thousands of jobs building and running the public infrastructure we desperately need. We can make sure every Queenslander has a home.

To do this, we need representatives in parliament ready to fight alongside everyday people. Representatives who are ready to take on the property developers, the banks, the mining multinationals and the major parties. Ready to make big corporations pay their fair share. Ready to put power back in the hands of everyday Queenslanders.

I’m a renter in Kangaroo Point. I went to Brisbane State High School and have been part of the South Brisbane community for over 20 years. Prior to becoming an MP, I worked in community engagement in the local government sector, making sure that communities have a real say on issues that affect their lives.

I am privileged to represent South Brisbane, and I’m excited to continue to fight alongside this community.