Former journalist and public relations consultant Richard Henderson is standing as One Nation’s candidate for the seat of South Brisbane at the Queensland state election.

Mr Henderson, 53, is currently employed as an adviser in One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson’s office, his latest position in a 15-year career in Australian politics.

“Working alongside Senator Hanson has been an amazing experience,” he said. “I’ve had a unique opportunity to learn from one of Australia’s most prominent and recognisable political leaders.

“I’ve been involved in politics for a long time, so I’m under no illusions about my chances in South Brisbane but I won’t let the Greens and Labor go unchallenged in the seat.

“I’ll be focusing on the issues impacting every Queenslander today: the cost of living, out-of- control crime, and the housing crisis. I’m concerned about the costs and the red, green and black tape being forced on struggling small businesses.

“I’m concerned about the decline of the live entertainment industry and the impact it’s having on venues in South Brisbane. I’m concerned about the future of East Brisbane State School – I see no compelling reason why it can’t co-exist with a redeveloped Gabba.

“I’ll also have a focus on exposing the Greens for what they really are: hypocrites and Marxists, not environmentalists. They want to nationalise housing and banking, straight out of the communist playbook. They place the interests of foreigners over the interests of Australians.

“The Greens attack the farmers and fishers who produce our food. They despise democracy, and favour suppressing free speech. They cheer for the terrorists who perpetrated the barbaric attack on Israel last year, and they’ve strongly encouraged rising antisemitism in Australia. By any reasonable measure the Greens are utterly appalling, and they must be called out for it.”

Mr Henderson has worked for ministers in two governments, primarily in a media role but also advising on water reform, agriculture, environmental and communications policy. Prior to politics he was a consultant with one of the world’s largest public relations companies, and also worked as a country newspaper journalist in South Australia in the late 1990s.