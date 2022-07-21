Registrations for MS Queensland’s MS Moonlight Walk opened this week (Thursday, July 21). The fundraising event hopes to see lanterns illuminate Brisbane’s CBD in October to ensure no Queenslander faces multiple sclerosis (MS) alone.

The MS Moonlight Walk raises vital funds for services and research supporting the 3,970+ Queenslanders living with MS, a disease with no known cause or cure. The average age of those diagnosed with MS is 30 years old with 75% of them being women.MS Queensland’s General Manager, Victoria Andrews, said many people take part in the event to support people close to them living with MS.

“Last years’ MS Moonlight Walk events saw thousands of people walk to fight MS. With many taking part because a friend or family member (usually female) had just been diagnosed with MS or was living with the disease,” said Ms Andrews.

“Thanks to the success of our virtual event, Queenslanders can again take part in their neighbourhood. Once registered MS Queensland will send them a lantern to light up their street for MS.”

MS Moonlight Walk takes place on Friday 28 October 2022 at dusk, starting in your own neighbourhood or at the South Bank Piazza. The event in South Bank offers three courses (3km, 5km or 10km walks) with all except the 10km being wheelchair accessible.

Brooklyn, 27 living with MS is taking part in the Moonlight Walk this year. When Brooklyn was diagnosed, she reached out to MS Queensland nursing service which is made possible by events such as the Moonlight Walk.

“It makes you feel heard. You know they’re there, available for you to reach out to, rather than just getting lost in the system. Which is how I would’ve felt, if I didn’t have MS Queensland’s nurses to reach out to.”

To register for the Brisbane or virtual MS Moonlight Walk visit www.moonlightwalk.com.au

About MS Queensland

For more than 60 years, MS Queensland has provided care and support to Queenslanders living with MS and other neurological diseases. As the only Queensland provider with specialised services dedicated to supporting people living with MS, wellbeing is at the heart of everything the organisation does.

