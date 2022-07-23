Brisbane State High School and the Parents and Citizen’s Association (P&C) are excited to invite the whole community to the school’s upper campus for State High Day on Saturday 6 August!

Forget the EKKA – come along to 4101’s very own exhibition day featuring sporting matches, music and dance performances on the main stage, markets, an international food fair (inspired by the variety of languages taught at the school) and much more to keep the whole family entertained.

State High Day is free to enter and all proceeds from the markets, games and food stalls will go straight back into the school. With more than 3,000 students sharing the one school library, the P&C’s 2022 fundraising goal is to deliver a satellite library on the lower campus, making it easier for students to access library resources and a quiet place to study.

We might be raising funds for a library, but it will be anything but quiet on State High Day! The Griffon will call “game on” from 8am as the school’s talented basketball and rugby teams face off against GPS rivals St Joseph’s College Gregory Terrace, with junior tennis and netball games hitting the ground running on the courts. Not into sport? Head straight to the main stage and watch our student buskers, dancers and musicians perform as well as special guests, the Dutton Park State School Senior Choir. Local radio institution 4EB will be stationed by the stage too!

Following the final matches, the stage will be reset for the State High Day After Party! From 4pm, grab a drink at the bar and enjoy State High student and alumni bands as they wrap up the day with a bang.

State High has been at the heart of south Brisbane for more than a century. Our Centenary State High Day was cancelled just as we opened the gates last year due to a snap lockdown, and the P&C is working hard to make up for it in 2022!

We look forward to welcoming our local community and State High past, present and future families to enjoy a day celebrating the Blue-Red-Blue spirit. Blue-Red-Blue through and through – State High ’til we die!

Brisbane State High School acknowledges the Jagera and Turrbal people, Traditional Custodians, who are the keepers and preservers of the lands, waterways, and skies where State High now stands. We honour and respect their Elders past, present and emerging, and extend that respect and gratitude to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples here today, acknowledging that these have always been places of teaching and learning.

RSVP to stay up-to-date on the latest event day schedule at: https://events.humanitix.com/state-high-day-2022.

MORE INFORMATION

RSVP: https://events.humanitix.com/state-high-day-2022

Facebook: Brisbane State High School

Instagram: @brisbanestatehigh

LinkedIn: Brisbane State High School

COVER IMAGE

The State High Griffin with school leaders: photographed by Year 9 student Rhea Ahora.

