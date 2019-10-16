A SENIOR Tibetan Buddhist lama is coming to Brisbane to help us learn to slow down and de-stress our busy lives.

His Eminence the 7th Dzogchen Rinpoche says that the pace of modern life is distracting people from their real purpose – to lead a more peaceful life.

Dzogchen Rinpoche will share his Buddhist philosophy in Brisbane on Friday 18th October at the BrisWest Centre, 132 Latrobe Terrace Paddington during a public talk entitled ‘Why Are You So Busy?’.

Dzogchen Rinpoch said that often we are so caught up in our busy lives that we lose touch with what brings us true happiness.

“We don’t even realise how distracted we are from our real purpose, having been hooked by the promise of more through longer work hours and taking on more commitments. “Other times we are simply running away from something we fear. This imbalance leads to stress and disease making us time-poor and preventing us from the things that really bring meaning and joy to our lives,” he said.

In the public talk, drawing on ancient Dzogchen Teachings, Dzogchen Rinpoche will share advice and methods for living with what he calls “the natural flow of life”.

According to tradition, Dzogchen Rinpoche is the authentic Dzogchen lineage holder and head of Dzogchen Monastery in South India with more than 280 branch monasteries in Asia mainly in Tibet, India, Nepal and Bhutan and in the West.

DETAILS

Doors open at 7pm, the talk begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are $25 ($20 concession) and can be purchased online at www.trybooking.com/DEDU. For further information call 0416 404 826 or email qld@shenpenaustralia.org

There will also be the opportunity to attend a Three-Day Weekend Seminar and Meditation. The Seminar, on the topic ‘Who Is In Control? will take place from 19th to 21st October at a peaceful Brisbane venue.

In these teachings, Dzogchen Rinpoche will explain further how we can make a real change in our busy lives. By guiding us on how to ask ourselves the right questions, we begin to make choices that unclutter our mind. Rinpoche will show us how we can apply this to all areas of our lives including our careers and relationships.

For more information go to www.shenpenaustralia.org and www.facebook.com/DzogchenBuddhism