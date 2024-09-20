Queensland Ballet Principal Artist Neneka Yoshida is celebrating ten years with the company as she prepares to make her debut as Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel in Annabelle’s Lopez Ochoa’s masterful Coco Chanel: the Life of a Fashion Icon.

Neneka said a decade with Queensland Ballet has afforded her personal and artistic growth, which she will draw on for the role. “I’ve been lucky to work with so many incredible coaches, choreographers, and fellow dancers at Queensland Ballet, each of whom has helped me grow into the artist I am today.”

“I am loving delving into the complex world of Chanel and 20th century France. Across the world, Chanel is an icon, but not many people know about the battles she faced to become what she was. I feel a real sense of responsibility to bring her personality and the details of her story to life authentically,” she says.

‘Coco’ was forced to grow up at an early age, when as an 11-year-old, she was left at an orphanage by her father.

Born and raised in Kanazawa, Japan, Neneka studied ballet in Kanazawa and Nagoya before accepting an offer at the age of 15 to train in Paris with former Paris Opera Ballet Etoile, Dominique Khalfouni.

“I had to adjust to a foreign country, a new language, lifestyle, environment, and way of training. It was a real turning point in my life. I found at age 15, I was already becoming an adult.”

Renowned for her determination and relentless work ethic, Neneka seized the opportunity to quickly learn French and absorb as much as she could before being accepted into the Fundaciòn Para La Danza in Madrid and later the Conservatoire National Supérieur de musique et de Danse de Paris.

Her time living in France proving a valuable tool. “Whilst I did not live in her era, I’ve found I’m able to evoke the culture and environment in my mind as I’ve been to many places that were important in Chanel’s life like Deauville and Biarritz. I’ve also drawn on small memories like the way a Parisian might chat with a stranger on the street while they smoke their cigarette or how my teachers used to elegantly do la bise (the French cheek kiss).”

In 2013, at 18 years of age, Neneka competed in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne Ballet Competition where she caught the eye of Queensland Ballet Artistic Director at the time, Li Cunxin AO.

“I was so nervous. That year there were ten extraordinary judges, and they all looked so serious, except Li. He was smiling all week. I told my mum – I’m so lucky, every time I do barre for the judges I’m standing in front of Mr. Li and he’s always smiling,” she says.

Following the competition, Li offered Neneka a Jette Parker Young Artist contract with Queensland Ballet, telling her she was the only competitor to move him to tears with her dancing.

“I had no idea where Queensland was, but I was too embarrassed to ask Li, so I went home and Googled it and discovered it was on the opposite side of the world, in Australia.”

In 2014, Neneka made another life defining decision and moved to Queensland to join the company. She quickly rose through the ranks, impressing audiences, staff and dancers with her relentless dedication, steely technique and nuanced artistry, and in 2021 was made a Principal Artist of the company.

Neneka cites career highlights including performing as Aurora in Greg Horsman’s Sleeping Beauty, Giselle in Ai-Gul Gaisina’s Giselle. The role of Chanel will mark another significant addition to her extensive repertory and bring a different set of challenges.

“Chanel was such a powerful and influential woman, but she faced enormous challenges to get there. Nothing was handed to her like the upper-class women of the time, instead she fought to gain what she wanted for herself and the business” she says.

Neneka is excited for her future at Queensland Ballet. “Every performance has taught me something important and I’m so excited to continue that growth and continue to deliver something special to Queensland Ballet audiences.”

Queensland Ballet’s Acting Artistic Director, Greg Horsman extended his heartfelt congratulations to Neneka for ten outstanding years. “It’s been a privilege to watch Neneka flourish over the course of the last ten years. She is an invaluable member of the company and her passion for and dedication to the artform inspire her peers and audiences every day.”

Don’t miss Neneka performing the title role in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s captivating full-length ballet, Coco Chanel: the Life of a Fashion Icon, premiering in Australia on the 4th of October at The Playhouse, QPAC.

Tickets: https://www.qpac.com.au/whats-on/2024/queensland-ballet-coco-chanel-the-life-of-a-fashion-icon

Further info: https://www.queenslandballet.com.au/performances/2024/coco-chanel

Cover photo credit: Neneka dancing as Princess Aurora in Greg Horsman’s Sleeping Beauty. Photo by David Kelly