Long-time supporter of and occasional contributor to The Westender, Tony Preece, has written a book – and what a book it is! Tony reckons that facing life’s shortcomings leads to discovery, especially where the risks are high.

About the book:

Brisbane, 2007. Jeff Lange is sixty. Alone, in KL Tower 276 metres above ground, the arse drops out of his world. In that instant he made a solemn pledge.

Taking his first, next step in a different direction plunges Jeff into Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s wild heart.

He meets Buhn, a child of Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge regime, a tuk-tuk driver struggling to make a living.

A bond is struck between Buhn, and Jeff knows the beneficiary of his pledge. So begins a bitter/sweet 7 years sweep in and out of post genocide Cambodia.

Phnom Penh, 2013. Jeff moves to Cambodia. As elections approach, paramilitary fill the streets. Police roll out razor wire. Trouble is inevitable.

Living where there are no maps for survival, Box of Clouds explores dislocation, cross-cultural differences, identity, ghosts, hope and promise.

Box of Clouds is not a straightforward story.

According to Tony, “this book has been in the baking process longer than Nana’s Plum Pudding (NO sixpences though).

“Here’s hoping you take a hearty slice and find it equally satisfying,” says Tony.

“I’m really pleased to present this to you.”

A publication of The Godless Traveller

E: tony@thegodlesstraveller.com

W: www.thegodlesstraveller.com

F: The Godless Traveller

I: thegodlesstraveller

To order:

Contact the Author for details.