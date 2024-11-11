Back by popular demand, The Toucan Club returns to PIP Theatre this November after a successful debut season in 2023. A month-long festival of local talent and electrifying performances, The Toucan Club is a celebration of theatre, music and cabaret, showcasing the very best of Brisbane’s creative talent.

This year’s edition of The Toucan Club offers an exciting lineup of performances designed to entertain, inspire and challenge. With shows running Wednesday through Saturday for an hour each, there are up to three shows per night to choose from, with incredibly affordable two show ticket deals on offer.

This Saturday 16th November will be The Toucan Club Gala Launch, hosted by MC Craig Martin and featuring a live band covering all the favourite hits from the ’80s. The launch will also feature some sneak peeks from The Toucan Club performers and tickets are an accessible $15 each.

Performing at the Gala Launch and one of the festival’s highlight acts are The Vintage Belles. With dazzling harmonies, stylish stage presence and engaging banter, The Vintage Belles give modern audiences a glimpse of how our most popular and best loved pop songs would sound if they were performed in the Hollywood Golden Era. Styles performed include jazz, ragtime, gatsby and pop.

The Vintage Belles are all about bringing joy and nostalgia to the stage, and are comprised of seasoned performer Rebecca Djapovic, who is also the group’s producer, writer, director and choreographer, alongside Julie Beard, Georgia Attard, Tayla Mclennan and two recent alumni from the Queensland Conservatorium’s Musical Theatre degree program, Chelsea Burton and Tiffany Payne. The Vintage Belles will perform this Saturday night and at The Toucan Club for a limited season.

Another group of Queensland Conservatorium alumni, this time from the Acting degree program, will be presenting an original comedy play, written and directed by Bailey Smith. Thank You For Waiting is a modern-day epic and a tale of love, woe, rising empires, crumbling cities and repetitive hold music. Thank You For Waiting features alumni Bailey Smith and Liam Wallis in the cast (with Georgina Sawyer) and Brigitte Freeme as Assistant Director.

“We are delighted to bring The Toucan Club back after such a successful run last year,” said Deidre Grace, Founder and Creative Director of PIP Theatre. “This year’s lineup is bigger and better, featuring a wide array of performances that truly reflect the diversity and vibrancy of our local arts scene.”

With something for everyone, The Toucan Cub is set to be an unmissable event on the PIP Theatre calendar, and rounds out another year of quality independent theatre.

The Toucan Club is at PIP Theatre, 20 Park Road Milton 4064.

The Toucan Club Gala Launch information: https://piptheatre.org/toucanclubgalalaunch/

Gala Launch tickets: https://piptheatre.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/141521

The Toucan Club full line up: https://piptheatre.org/toucanclub/