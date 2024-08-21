Offering fun for all the family, TOMRA now gives Containers for Change customers at their 241 Montague Road, West End, refund point, as well as at Salisbury, Geebung, Crestmead and Ipswich, a quicker, more convenient way to return large volumes of drink containers for a 10-cent refund.

The new Tip ‘n’ Go recycling robot is set to speed up the process of returning 10-cent containers, with customers no longer needing to handle their empties or sort them into different material types. Tip ‘n’ Go allows customers to simply tip all their bottles and cans into the sorting hopper, with the machine’s recycling “robot” taking care of the rest. Customers can then watch the hungry robot gobble up all their containers!

The new Tip ‘n’ Go technology is exclusive to TOMRA and can process up to 100 containers per minute. TOMRA currently offers the Tip ‘n’ Go solution to customers at five of its TOMRA operated Containers for Change recycling centres and hopes to eventually offer it at all of its South East Queensland return points within the next 12 months.

Tip ‘n’ Go bulk recycling machine joins the very popular reverse vending machines, and the express bag drop services already offered by TOMRA, giving customers more choices than ever before on how they can return their containers at TOMRA.

Residents all over Queensland have embraced Containers for Change, keeping more than 8.4 billion drink containers from ending up as litter or landfill since its inception in 2018. Importantly, Containers for Change has now returned more than $840 million into the pockets of Queenslanders, including more than $13 million to charities and community groups.

Nola and Bill Phillips for example, members of the Salisbury community, alongside their local Rotary Group and friends, have turned their cans into much needed funds.

Their efforts support projects in Uganda’s Nkuringo village community, famously known for being close to the world-famous gorilla sanctuary Bwindi, and the funds Nola and Bill Phillips have raised go to support community led improvement projects.

This year alone, millions of containers have been returned through TOMRA’s South East container refund points, with tens of thousands already processed through the new Tip n’ Go machines since

their installation.

TOMRA’s efficient Tip ‘n’ Go technology scans, verifies and sorts each container automatically. Customers using Tip ‘n’ Go will receive their container refund amount as a convenient retail cash voucher redeemable at leading retailer Woolworths – either for cash or as a discount off their shopping.

Tor Eirik Knutsen Head of TOMRA Asia & Pacific, said “Here at TOMRA we pride ourselves on our innovative and leading technology and our ability tocontinue to create more container return formats for our avid Queensland recyclers.

“With the Tip ‘n’ Go solution we are making it even easier and more convenient for residents in SouthEast Queensland to participate in Containers for Change by returning their empties at a TOMRAoperated location. Earning money from your bottles and cans while at the same time contributing toclean loop recycling has never been easier.”

About TOMRA

TOMRA Collection is a leader in Australia’s transition to a more circular economy and a catalyst for Clean Loop Recycling. Founded on the invention of the world’s first reverse vending machine, and are now responsible for approximately 85,000 installations across more than 60 global markets.

Leading the Resource Revolution: For over 50 years, TOMRA Collection has led the way in reverse vending technology development, collecting over 46 billion containers annually to keep them in a Clean Loop, thereby reducing waste in streets, oceans, and landfills. Our innovative approach ensures a sustainable, waste-free world.

Containers for Change Queensland

Cleaning up our state since November 2018, Containers for Change aims to increase recycling rates and reduce litter by encouraging Queenslanders to exchange eligible drink containers to either earn a 10- cent refund for each container returned or donate the proceeds of those refunds to their nominated community group.

Container Exchange (COEX) is the not-for-profit organisation that implements Containers for Change Queensland on behalf of the Queensland Government.

TOMRA is proud to be appointed as an operator of container refund points as part of Containers for Change Queensland.

Container eligibility

For more information on Containers for Change in Queensland, including a list of eligible 10-cent containers visit: https://www.containersforchange.com.au/qld/how-it-works