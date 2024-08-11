At the end of this month, PIP Theatre is proud to bring Fun Home the musical to Brisbane for the first time. The ground-breaking multi-Tony Award-winning production is based on Alison Bechdel’s bestselling graphic novel about growing up and coming out. It’s a refreshingly honest, wholly original show about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes and is set to be the must-see event on the PIP Theatre calendar.

After the unexpected death of her father, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires.

Directed by Sherryl-Lee Secomb and featuring Aurélie Roque as Alison Bechdel, PIP Theatre’s production of Fun Home aims to foster empathy and spark meaningful conversations within the community.

Fun Home premiered on Broadway in 2015 and was nominated for ten Tony Awards, winning five including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Director and Best Leading Actor. The 2021 Australian premiere gathered rave reviews for its Sydney and Melbourne seasons.

Notable for its all-female creative team including Jeanine Tesori (music) and Lisa Kron (lyrics and book), Fun Home marked a significant milestone in Broadway history and was praised for its honest and nuanced depiction of a lesbian coming-of-age story, as well as its exploration of complex family dynamics and identity.

As Alison, Aurélie Roque has revelled in the challenge of preparing for the role.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Alison Bechdel. She struggled with her identity, not just her sexuality growing up, but in connection with her father and her family, and this show is a homage to that.”

PIP Theatre’s production features seven musicians who will bring the beautiful score to life.

“It has a boatload of music in it, way more than you would expect from a one-act show,” says Roque. “It’s been described as a play trying to be a musical as it has all the heart and realism of play work.”

Roque is loving working alongside the cast which includes Theo Hunt as Young Alison, Micheal Enright as College Alison. Also in the cast are Adam Bartlett, Deidre Grace, Emma Erdis, Daniel Kirkby, Fraser Goodreid and Jaden Armitage.

“I’ve never wanted to do anything other than this. I never wanted to be a hockey player, or an accountant or a dinosaur. From the moment I can remember, all I’ve ever wanted to do is to be on stage in musical theatre. That’s my joy, that’s my life purpose.”

Fun Home runs from 29 August to 14 September, at PIP Theatre, 20 Park Road Milton.

Tickets: https://piptheatre.org/funhome/

Cover image: Cast and crew of Fun Home. Photo by PIF Productions