In celebration of his 50th birthday this August, Maxim Vengerov is touring Australia for the first time since 2015, and classical music lovers are in for a rare treat. Ahead of a tour of New Zealand and Asia, Vengerov is holding a series of one-off recitals and masterclasses in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, and last night marked his triumphant return to QPAC’s Concert Hall.

Hailed as one of the world’s greatest violinists, Vengerov is joined on the tour by the highly acclaimed pianist Polina Osetinskaya. Their joint performances have taken the pair to Carnegie Hall and numerous concert halls across America, London and Germany, having first met when they were just children.

Vengerov and Osetinskaya have an undeniable musical bond, with Vengerov noting that they don’t require extensive rehearsals together, instead they have a telepathic connection. This was evident last night as they expertly performed pieces by Prokofiev, Franck and Ravel which celebrated the intricate interplay between violin and piano.

The first half of the concert was dedicated to the magical music of Sergei Prokofiev, starting with Prokofiev’s Five Melodies, Op. 35, originally written for voice and piano in 1920. Each movement had its own distinct character and mood, with the fourth movement standing out for its slightly mischievous melody and touch of humour. Vengerov and Osetinskaya engaged in lively dialogue and quick exchanges with light, staccato passages, and I don’t think I’ve ever heard notes on the violin played quite so high.

It’s worth noting that Vengerov is performing on the 1727 ex-Kreutzer Stradivarius violin, made just after the Golden Period of Stradivarius violins and previously owned by Rodolphe Kreutzer, whom Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No 9 was dedicated. Vengerov purchased the instrument in the late ’90s from Christie’s auction house for just under one million pounds. It was incredible to watch as several bow hairs broke from Vengerov’s furious bowing, and he simply pulled them out and dropped them to the floor.

Next was Prokofiev’s Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 80, a powerful and evocative work written during World War II. The piano’s stark and dissonant opening chords were particularly striking, as was the third movement which was the emotional heart of the piece. The pair’s technical mastery came to a crescendo with the energetic and virtuosic fourth movement which saw Vengerov’s incredible work switching between bowing and pizzicato and Osetinskaya’s beautifully haunting piano passages.

The second half of the concert included César Franck’s Violin Sonata in A major, one of the most beloved works in the violin repertoire. Composed in 1886, the piece was written as a wedding gift for the famous violinist Eugène Ysaÿe. Emotionally deep, lyrically beautiful and radiantly exuberant, the Sonata contained rhapsodic and expressive moments and was a concert highlight. The second movement was especially sublime with its fiery intensity.

The last piece of the night, and my personal favourite, was Maurice Ravel’s Tzigane. Composed in 1924, Tzigane is a vibrantly exotic piece, full of drama and flair and evoking the spirit of Gypsy music. The opening solo violin cadenza was particularly outstanding, and the piece built to a thrilling climax which saw both Vengerov and Osetinskaya enagaged in a frenzied and exuberant finale.

The concert concluded with three short encore pieces, much to the delight of the crowd, some of whom could be heard humming along to the beloved melodies. The first encore was Prokofiev’s March from The Love for Three Oranges, the second encore was Liebesleid (Love’s Sorrow) by Fritz Kreisler, and the final encore was Liebesfreud (Love’s Joy), also by Kreisler.

Vengerov and Osetinskaya’s undeniable chemistry and technical mastery was a rare privilege to witness. It’s unclear when the chance will present itself to see them perform live again, as such their Australian recital tour is an absolute must see for classical music enthusiasts.

Continuing his commitment to music education, Vengerov is also holding three exclusive masterclasses. The Brisbane Masterclass was held today (6th August) and presented with Griffith University, while the Melbourne Masterclass is on 8th August and will be presented with Melbourne Youth Orchestras. The Sydney Masterclass is on 12th August and will be presented with the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

Vengerov’s Australian recital tour is presented by Castiglione Arts and Culture in conjunction with Greg Hocking AM, and includes a performance at Melbourne‘s Hamer Hall on 7th August and culminates at the Sydney Opera House on 10th August.

Bookings for remaining concerts and masterclasses:

https://linktr.ee/castiglioneartsandculture

Artist websites:

https://www.maximvengerov.com/

https://osetinskaya.com/

