Since April, Pot Luck Plays has been successfully running every Monday night at PIP Theatre, offering networking opportunities and the chance for actors to hone their craft on stage in a moved play reading. For two weeks only, 7th Floor Theatre will be presenting two special editions of Pot Luck Plays as part of Melt Festival.

An Australian LGBTQIA+ guest artist will be throwing their chosen play and actors into the arena, and first up will be playwright Lewis Treston.

Lewis is an award-winning playwright from Queensland whose work has been produced by some of Australia’s major theatre companies and performed all over the world to rave reviews. His reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband received five-star reviews in Broadway World and The AU Review, who considered it ‘a major coup’ for Brisbane’s La Boite Theatre. His first full-length play, Reagan Kelly, was heralded as ‘an iconic snapshot of Gen Y’ by Weekend Notes. Other plays he has written include: IRL (La Boite) and Hot Tub (Belvoir 25A).

The second guest artist will be Wayne McPhee. Wayne is a multi-disciplinary creative based in Brisbane, working primarily in the fields of film and theatre. Wayne is a great supporter of the independent creative scene and in 2024, is starting his first mentorship program with his company The X Collective. Wayne is also curating his first mixed media immersive gallery experience which will see audiences in the first half of 2025. The X Collective will be holding open auditions for their 2025 season at the end of November.

For those unfamiliar with Pot Luck Plays, scripts are projected onto the back wall while the actors, having never seen the play before, perform it raw for the audience’s entertainment. The stage directions are read by 7th Floor Theatre’s Hayden Burke. This format offers a rare chance for the audience to discover the play at the same time as the actors, and for the actors to hone their cold reading skills.

As a special treat, 7th Floor Theatre will also be presenting a scene showcase of Australian Open, a brilliant, fast-paced, and hilarious play by Angus Cameron that delves into contemporary love and open relationships, challenging societal norms with charm and intelligence.

7th Floor Theatre have just announced that they will be producing a fully staged season of Australian Open in early 2025, an exciting co-production with PIP Theatre. They are in the process of casting understudies and crew for the production.

Tickets to Pot Luck Plays: Melt Edition are just $19 and promise a unique blend of spontaneity, creativity, and thought-provoking entertainment. With a welcoming and supportive atmosphere, it’s a not to be missed theatrical adventure that defies convention and champions local talent.

Pot Luck Plays: Melt Edition runs on Monday 28th October and Monday 4th November at 6:30pm at PIP Theatre, 20 Park Road Milton, 4064.