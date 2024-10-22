You’re invited to Where The Wild Things Are Bookshop in West End on Saturday 2 November for an insightful discussion with author and breast cancer survivor Danna Diaz.

Telling children about a loved one’s cancer diagnosis can be difficult and overwhelming. This event offers valuable insights on how to talk to children about a loved one’s cancer diagnosis.

Danna will discuss parenting through and beyond breast cancer, from her lived experience, and will also share a reading from her beautiful debut picture book, I Love Someone With Cancer.

Using simple language and vibrant illustrations to explain the different stages of treatment, the book is a valuable resource to support parents, carers and educators to talk to children about cancer and its emotional impact while also promoting family diversity as it showcases families in their many forms.

Danna draws from her personal experience, of facing a life-changing diagnosis while mothering two toddlers, to write the book she wished her family had at the beginning of her cancer journey.

Aimed at children aged 2-8, I Love Someone With Cancer was written with input from health and child specialists and psychologists and others with lived experience of cancer.

“I wrote I Love Someone With Cancer to help make it easier for parents or carers to talk to the young people in their lives about a cancer diagnosis,” Danna said.

“The book can help parents or carers explain what cancer means to them – like hair loss, fatigue, fear and depression – while also reinforcing that all feelings are normal and that it’s okay to feel and express different emotions during the cancer journey.”

“The fear and anxiety in the first few months following my diagnosis was debilitating. The book can also help both children and adult readers to focus on hope, strength, love and family during a time of uncertainty and change,” Danna said.

While the book follows traditional cancer treatment and its side effects, it also showcases yoga, meditation, music, all forms of exercise and complimentary therapies that can help manage the emotional impact of cancer and ease the side effects of treatment. Activities that the whole family can do together.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how to navigate difficult conversations with care. Secure your spot today!

EVENT DETAILS

VENUE: Where the Wild Things Are Bookshop, 191 Boundary St, West End QLD 4101

DATE & TIME: Saturday 2 November 2024 | 10 AM

DETAILS: Discussion, Q&A and book reading

TICKETS: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1297545

WEBSITE: I Love Someone With Cancer | EMAIL: ilovesomeonewithcance@gmail.com |

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Danna Diaz is a children’s book author based in South East Queensland. She has worked as a media advisor, journalist and broadcast producer. At the age of 36, Danna was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2021. Danna and her husband Jonathan found it hard to share the news with their young children, both sensitive and curious little people who were aged 3 and 2 at the time. Recognising a gap in children’s books dealing with how to cope with the emotional impact following a loved one’s cancer diagnosis, Danna decided to write the book she wished her family had. You can follow Danna’s journey on Instagram.

REVIEWS

“A beautifully touching book that addresses serious issues with love, sincerity and care. I believe it will give young readers the reassurance they need when a loved one is faced with a cancer diagnosis.” Dr Susannah Graham, Breast and General Surgeon, The Breast Care Centre, Chris O’Brien Lifehouse.

“This book is a wonderful resource for kids and families affected by cancer. It validates and normalises children’s emotions. It can help families open up a safe space for kids to ask questions and feel heard during a difficult time. The illustrations and child friendly language will engage children. The book beautifully holds space for the challenges presented to a family by cancer diagnosis and treatment while maintaining hope.” Psychologist Anneke Porter-Heubeck.

“My four-year-old was gifted this book. He is bravely battling stage 4 cancer. His face lit up when I read it. ‘That’s just like me,’ he exclaimed in excitement. We read it 5 times the first day he opened the cover alone! It’s well-worn now.” Jamiee Thompson and Trent Schofield, parents of Jack Schofield – diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

“Such a beautiful book aimed at kids to understand the grasp of cancer from their perspective. I’ve been trying to find a book like this all year, and here it is! I read it to my 7-year-old son a few nights ago. He cried, I cried, and he asked a lot of questions in which I was able to answer more easily. It’s simple, yet effective and I recommend for all parents to purchase for their kids to read.” Ali Lonergan, Colorectal Cancer Survivor, Mother.