In celebration of its 65th anniversary, Queensland Ballet is set to enchant audiences in 2025 with a captivating lineup of iconic masterpieces, world premieres, and an exciting blend of established and emerging choreographic talents. The season promises to take audiences on a breathtaking journey through ballet narratives inspired by classic literature, featuring the timeless works of Shakespeare, Choderlos de Laclos, Andersen, and Hoffmann.

The season kicks off in March at QPAC’s Lyric Theatre, setting the stage for romance with Romeo & Juliet.

“We are incredibly excited to present one of our most spectacular productions – Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo & Juliet,” said Greg Horsman, Acting Artistic Director of Queensland Ballet.

“Shakespeare’s romantic masterpiece returns to set hearts alight. MacMillan’s stunning and much-adored Shakespearean ballet is brought to life with passionate choreography, elegant costumes, striking sets, and Prokofiev’s iconic score. Romeo & Juliet is the unmissable ballet event of the year.”

In June and July, audiences can look forward to a dazzling Triple Bill, featuring the talents of Queensland favourites Natalie Weir, Jack Lister, and Greg Horsman. This program will include Weir’s 4Seasons set to the music of Vivaldi and Richter, a world premiere by Lister featuring a new composition by Louis Frere-Harvey inspired by Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 From the New World, and Horsman’s A Rhapsody in Motion performed to Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini, Opus 43, all performed live by Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra.

“Our Triple Bill showcases the best of Australian artistry in this stunning production,” Horsman noted. “It’s a celebration of creativity and collaboration, featuring acclaimed choreographers and live music that brings these works to life,” he said.

In July the Bespoke program returns, introducing three fresh contemporary works from choreographers Amelia Waller, Yolande Brown, and Robert Binet. This initiative has already produced 21 new works since its inception in 2017, continuing to push the boundaries of dance. In 2025 Queensland Ballet is looking to widen the voices on show, the experiences of dance and rethink the theatrical experiences.

Choreographer Robert Binet will explore Immersive Descriptive Audio, creating a score that informs the choreography.

“Immersive Descriptive Audio (IDA), written and performed by Devon Healey, weaves together the physical experience of the dancer, the intentions of the choreographer and the perspective of blindness to create a rich poetic text that lives alongside the dance. In all our past collaborations, the dance has come first, and the IDA has followed. For Bespoke, I am revisiting recordings from past collaborations and reorganizing them into a score that will inspire the movement, meaning blindness is leading rather than following” he said.

Waller is a former Queensland Ballet dancer, who performed many principal roles under Francois Klaus before moving to Leipzig Ballet as a soloist. Yolande is a Bidjara woman and former senior artist and choreographer with Bangarra Dance Theatre.

August also brings the Queensland Ballet Academy Gala, a sell-out success in 2024, showcasing the remarkable talents of the next generation of dancers in a vibrant program of classical and contemporary works.

The season concludes with the evocative Dangerous Liaisons, a narrative ballet that explores themes of seduction and betrayal, created by internationally renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett. This will be the first time the company have presented a full story length ballet at the Talbot Theatre. It will mean Dangerous Liaison will be a more immersive experience.

“Scarlett crafted this evocative ballet for Queensland Ballet, and it remains a poignant reflection of the complex web of human relationships,” Horsman remarked.

Described by Limelight Magazine as electric, Dangerous Liaison’s is one not to be missed; “Scarlett’s choreography features strong partnering work full of impressive lifts and luscious port de bras. The movement is sensual and electric…”

Following a successful run in Brisbane and the Gold Coast in 2024, Queensland Ballet will continue its commitment to touring, bringing the beloved production of Coppélia to Toowoomba and Cairns in April and May.

“We love visiting our vibrant communities and following its popular Brisbane season in 2024, we are thrilled to tour Coppélia. We love visiting our vibrant communities, and we can’t wait to get on the road and see you there.”

Families will delight in the My First Ballet series, featuring two of our most loved productions at the Talbot Theatre. Greg Horsman has reimagined Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, with live music in conjunction with the Griffith Conservatorium of Music for the June / July Holidays.

While Paul Boyd’s retelling of The Little Mermaid invites young audiences to experience the enchanting story of a daring mermaid in love. This will be performed at the beginning of the Christmas Holidays.

As December approaches, Queensland Ballet invites audiences to experience The Nutcracker, a cherished holiday tradition inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale and Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. This will be the last chance for audiences to see Queensland Ballet perform Ben Stevenson OBE’s acclaimed version at QPAC’s Lyric Theatre.

Minister for Education and the Arts, John-Paul Langbroek congratulated Queensland Ballet on its 2025 season which will celebrate the company’s 65th anniversary through exceptional dance, music and collaboration with renowned organisations such as Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra.

“Queensland Ballet has a well-earned reputation for producing leading classical and contemporary dance works, developed and performed by internationally acclaimed practitioners,” Minister Langbroek said.

“The Queensland Government’s investment in Queensland Ballet supports employment for our State’s talented arts workers, provides careers pathways for dancers and ensures delivery of community dance programs, performances and touring activities for regional communities.

“I look forward to a year of great dance in Queensland with a program of masterful ballet presented at the purpose-built Thomas Dixon Centre, QPAC and in venues across the state.”

Love, seduction, wonder, and joy – Season 2025 is one for lovers of stories, music, and ballet.

Queensland Ballet would like to thank Amanda, Claudia and Alexandra Talbot and the Ken Talbot Foundation for so generously supporting four seasons in the Talbot Theatre next year: Dangerous Liaisons, Bespoke, Peter and the Wolf and The Little Mermaid.

Director of Development and Endowment Rachael Walsh said; “The Ken Talbot Foundation’s visionary support has enabled this beautiful theatre space and is now enabling the inspiring work that will take place within it. A huge thank you.”

Also today, Queensland Ballet has confirmed that it is seeking a new Artistic Director, the company’s seventh since its founding. The Board is looking to appoint a candidate who understands the unique culture of the organisation and can contribute to Queensland Ballet’s three strategic pillars: Artistic, Academy, and Community.

Queensland Ballet Board Chair Brett Clark said the company has been informed of the search.

“We have recently shared with our dancers and teams that we will be actively seeking to engage our next Artistic Director from within our inner circle.”

“As we approach our 65th year, we’re very aware of our responsibility to engage an artistic guardian who understands our DNA and will also deepen our contribution and relevance across all our endeavours, on stage and off stage. We are inviting those who know us and understand our company to engage in discussions with us and outline their vision, and how it will positively contribute to our three strategic pillars of Artistic, Academy and Community.”

He thanked Acting Artistic Director Greg Horsman for his work to date.

“We are very grateful to Greg Horsman for accepting our invitation to take on the role of Acting Artistic Director following the departure of Leanne Benjamin in early August. Our incoming Artistic Director, depending on their availability, will oversee a full 2025 season, which is set to launch on 14 November, along with productions planned for 2026 and beyond—some of which have been in development since 2015. The team has placed our artists and creatives at the centre of the 2025 season, and on behalf of the Board, I thank them all for their dedication and tireless contribution.”

Mr Clark said the board was seeking guardianship from a team who understands the company’s past, to help navigate it into the future.

For more information on the upcoming season, visit: www.queenslandballet.com.au

View the 2025 season brochure here.

Photo credit: David Kelly