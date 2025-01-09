What if the six wives of Henry VIII formed a pop group? That’s the premise behind SIX the Musical, a show that takes history and spins it into an electrifying, empowering celebration. Part pop concert, part musical theatre, SIX dazzles with its stunning costumes, catchy tunes, and lyrics celebrating resilience, sisterhood, and female empowerment.

The remarkable origin story of SIX dates back to 2017, when Cambridge students Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss came together to create a musical for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They wanted to stage an original show as it was cheaper than paying royalties for an existing one, and thus, SIX was born. That first season was a huge success, launching SIX on a meteoric rise to Broadway, where it has since won two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. In Australia, the production premiered in 2020 and has continued to captivate audiences across the country.

The Brisbane season is no exception, with the audience buzzing with anticipation on opening night. The story reimagines the six Queens as modern pop icons, each competing to prove who had the most miserable time with the infamous King Henry VIII. Catherine of Aragon, played by Kimberly Hodgson, kicked things off with her fiery solo, ‘No Way.’ Her commanding stage presence and golden costume set the tone for the show.

Anne Boleyn, played hilariously by Deirdre Khoo, followed with ‘Don’t Lose Your Head,’ a cheeky track that showcased her comic timing. Loren Hunter’s Jane Seymour, part of the original Australian cast, delivered a heart-wrenching ‘Heart of Stone’ with her powerful and emotive performance.

Chiara Assetta, stepping into the role of Anna of Cleves, brought energy and wit to her performance of ‘Get Down.’ Chelsea Dawson’s Katherine Howard was vibrant and compelling in ‘All You Wanna Do,’ a powerful critique of exploitation. Giorgia Kennedy’s Catherine Parr closed out the solos with ‘I Don’t Need Your Love,’ a soulful and commanding number.

Together, the Queens blended their distinct styles seamlessly, creating moments of harmony and camaraderie. The group numbers, particularly the high-energy ‘House of Holbein,’ were showstoppers, featuring clever choreography and glow-in-the-dark effects that had the audience enthralled.

The Queens were supported by the all-female live band, known as the Ladies in Waiting. Costumed in Tudor-meets-rock style, the band added dynamic energy to the performance. Their presence on stage elevated the show’s concert vibe, making it feel as if the audience was part of an exclusive Tudor pop event.

The production’s design elements were equally impressive. Ellen Bailey’s vibrant set combined 16th-century Tudor aesthetics with modern pop flair, while Tim Deiling’s lighting design added an electrifying touch to each number. Gabriella Slade’s costumes, each tailored to the Queens’ personas, were dazzling works of art that enhanced the storytelling.

SIX transforms tales of heartbreak into a joyous celebration of strength and solidarity. With tickets selling fast, this royal extravaganza is one you don’t want to miss—get yours before they’re gone! Long live the Queens!

SIX the Musical is on at the Playhouse, QPAC until 9 February.

Website: https://sixthemusical.com.au/

Tickets: https://www.qpac.com.au/whats-on/2025/six-the-musical

Photo credit: James D Morgan