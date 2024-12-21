If you live in West End and enjoy walking to get a takeaway coffee every single morning (as I do with my trusty reusable cup), this article is for you. My favourite coffee place is completely closing over the Christmas and New Year break, which left me wondering, ‘So where will I go now?’ This time of year is great for exploring some of West End’s fantastic local coffee places that might deviate slightly from the daily routine.

I have put together a list of the West End coffee places that have published their festive trading hours, which will come in handy during the critical public holiday times.

Let’s start with the big one: Christmas Day. Who’s still open in West End?

Good Good 24 Beesley Street is open 7am – 10am

Kürtosh West Village is open all day from 7am to 10pm

As for the day after, who’s open on Boxing Day?

NYC Bagel Deli 57 Vulture Street is open 7:30am – 2pm

Blackstar Coffee Roasters 44 Thomas Street is open 7am – 2:30pm

The Cheeky Bean Espresso Bar, Montague Markets is open 5am – 1pm (not to be confused with the other Cheeky Bean in West End which will be closed that day)

So how about New Year’s Day. Who’s open?

Blackstar Coffee Roasters 44 Thomas Street is open 7am – 2:30pm

The Cheeky Bean Espresso Bar, Montague Markets is open 6am – 2pm

Alphabet Café 243 Boundary Street is open for takeaway 8:30am – 12:30pm

Other coffee places in West End that are open between 27th – 31st December:

Banette French Bakery and Bistro 321 Montague Road (note: they are closed New Year’s Eve)

Cheeky Bean Espresso Bar 206A Montague Road

The Gunshop Café 53 Mollison Street

Morning After Café 57 Vulture Street, cnr Cambridge Street (note: they are closed 27th Dec)

Swiss Gourmet Deli 181 Boundary Street (they are closed 1st Jan – 6th Jan)

Superthing 215 Montague Road

Note: West End Coffee House is closed from Christmas Day onwards and will reopen 4th January.

I will update this list as the other places publish their hours. Happy holidays!