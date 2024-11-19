A musical to take you back down memory lane…if you are part of Gen Z and remember “Round the Twist”, Patricia Edgar’s television show that started in 1990 and ran until 2001, much of it will be very familiar. Regardless, it’s a hoot. It has everything but pirates. There is a shipwreck, ghosts, the perfect single dad family, a haunted outhouse, a crystal ball, a mermaid, the evil money-grubbing Mayor and the even more evil developer from Sydney. What could possibly go wrong?

This musical is perfect in its timing as its thesis is that money-grubbing politicians, when more evil people come on the scene, have a change of heart and will join and support the ordinary good people. Let’s hope it’s an indicator of things to come.

There is singing and dancing and a great set. The musical uses multimedia to quickly change sets, and neither those backstage nor the cast skip a beat. Go for the stage sets alone. Renee Mulder, Craig Wilkinson (OPTIKAL BLOC) and Ben Hughes are to be congratulated. Together they are taking QT productions to a whole new level.

It’s very much a melodrama, pinpointing the essence of human hope, frailty and stupidity. And the music is great. Paul Hodge makes sure of that. It has the television show’s theme song with lines borrowed from nursery rhymes. There is “Have you ever, ever felt like this?”, “I’m not scared” and the magical “Without my Pants”.

If you google “Round the Twist” you’ll be able to watch the old episodes and sing along to the tunes when you come and see the musical. And you’ll recognise the scenes.

Matt Hetherington (aka Tony Twist) is the perfect fantasy dad, always supportive and adventurous, never finding any fault with his children. He sings and dances through horror and triumph alike.

Charly Oakley (aka Linda Twist) positively shines. Her vocals were inspiring.

Luka Ser (aka Bronson last Saturday night) stole the show as the eight-year-old “squirt” of a young brother. Edison Ai and Sebastian Sero play the part on other nights.

David James makes a very believable evil Mayor, Harold Gribble. His “Gold Coast” wife, is played very convincingly by Tarita Botsman. And the truly nasty little son, James, is played to a “t” by Nic Van Lits. Rather than being in Port Niranda, they could have been about to move from Florida to Washington.

And Carla Beard and Carlo Boumoughlbay play Tiger and Rabbit, the truly Aussie mates of bully James Gribble,. They are the very epitome of every gang at school where the side kicks hang around the bully, egging him on, but not thinking much about what to do next. Just going with the flow. You know these people!

That’s the beauty of this musical and the television show the inspired it. We KNOW these people. They are immediately recognizable and we can put our own names to them. The nice ones and the courageous ones are us.

There’s so much more to enjoy about this musical. I’m sure you’ll have stories to tell after you see it.

One hint: take $25 for the program as they aren’t complimentary.

I do recommend it. At QPAC until 8th December, 2024.

Book at: https://qpac.com.au/whats-on/2024/queensland-theatre-round-the-twist-the-musical

Kerry McGovern