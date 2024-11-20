Renowned Australian chef, restaurateur, and television personality Shane Delia will launch a signature restaurant at the Thomas Dixon Centre in early 2025, heralding an exciting new chapter for the cultural hub in West End.

Partnering with VenuesLive, Queensland Ballet’s hospitality partner, and Delia Group, the Centre will transform into a vibrant dining and event destination, blending arts, culture, and Brisbane’s culinary scene.

Shane Delia is celebrated for his bold, globally inspired flavours and entrepreneurial spirit. He owns acclaimed Melbourne restaurants Maha, Maha East, Maha North, and Jayda, as well as Biggie Smalls outlets in Melbourne and Perth. Known for his media presence, Delia has hosted award-winning television series including Spice Journey and Middle East Feast, which explore the beauty and mystique of Middle Eastern cuisine.

“Creating a signature restaurant at the Thomas Dixon Centre is an incredible opportunity,” said Delia.

“I look forward to bringing my passion for bold flavours, rich spices, and diverse culinary traditions to Brisbane, crafting an experience that complements Queensland Ballet’s artistic excellence.”

The new restaurant will feature an evolving menu inspired by global flavours, taking guests on an “unrestricted spice journey.”

Beyond this, the Centre will also introduce a café offering artisanal products, grab-and-go options, and locally sourced menus, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Queensland Ballet Chair Brett Clark said, “Shane Delia’s culinary vision will help us realise our goal of making the Thomas Dixon Centre a cultural, lifestyle, and foodie destination. It’s about creating memorable experiences that bring people together.”

VenuesLive CEO Daryl Kerry added, “With Shane’s world-class expertise, we aim to elevate the Thomas Dixon Centre into a premier cultural and culinary destination, offering unforgettable dining and event experiences.”

Over the coming weeks, the historic Old Bunker will be brought to life with the new Bunker Barre and Café space. The full fit-out works, featuring commercial kitchen, café fittings and a bar space, will honour the heritage and initial vision of these spaces – crafted to elevate every visit.

Tony Sukkar AM, Managing Director of Buildcorp, said: “We’re honoured to partner with Queensland Ballet to deliver the final Food & Beverage spaces at the recently redeveloped Thomas Dixon Centre. Over the past 30 years, we’ve taken great pride in supporting the growth of arts and sports, creating meaningful impacts in both these sectors. We look forward to applying our extensive hospitality experience into a magnificent facility, continuing the Thomas Dixon Centre’s legacy in collaboration with Conrad Gargett and our project partners.”

The Thomas Dixon Centre, a state-of-the-art performing arts precinct, features a 350-seat theatre, rooftop terrace with city views, dance studios, and function spaces. It promises to become Brisbane’s newest hub for arts, culture, and exceptional dining.