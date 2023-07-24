The Yes23 campaign was embraced in South Brisbane when we joined the national launch at Emma Miller Place on Sunday, 2 July. We gathered, learnt, celebrated and came together to pledge our support for recognising The Voice in the upcoming referendum.

What is the referendum for?

Australia’s now 122-year-old Constitution still doesn’t recognise our first Australians: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. It’s time it did. By voting ‘Yes’, you’ll ensure they are finally recognised in our Constitution in a simple and meaningful way. By voting Yes, you will also support a Voice to Parliament that will ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are heard on the important issues that affect their communities. (www.yes23.com.au)

This is what the Yes23 campaign is all about.

This national launch gave us motivation, clear messages and go ahead to start actively getting the ‘Yes’ message out. As Dean Parkin, Yes23 Campaign Director, said, “if you have been waiting for approval, you have it. If you have been waiting for the right time, it’s now.”

“How often do we get the chance to put our shoulder against the wheel of history and give it a bit of a shove?” Minister for Indigenous Australians Lindy Burney asked the crowd. “It comes once a lifetime and this is our time. This is about moving Australia forward for everyone.”

Mobilising Community

We heard the message loud and clear in West End and South Brisbane!

Part of what will make this referendum successful is mobilising the community and gathering people who feel strongly about ensuring we are on the right side of history. Your local South Brisbane Yes23 team has been working hard, and we now have a volunteer base of 110 outstanding community members, but we need more!

We have some amazing events planned with our community partners Community Plus+, including a fun Yappy Hour event, brought to you by Doggos for Yes on 6 August.

What can you do?

The ‘Yes’ campaign will take on many forms; we want businesses displaying ‘Yes’ corflutes, we want friends having ‘Yes’ dinner parties and getting the message out to their networks, we need visibility from stalls at markets, and you wearing your ‘Yes’ shirt to do the groceries!

It’s a life-changing event, and we don’t have much time, so if you would like to join us or keep up with our events, please head to; action.yes23.com.au/south_brisbane_for_yes

Never volunteered before? Never fear, there is something for everyone, and we provide training if you are new/doing activities in a face-to-face environment.

Local business and want to get involved? There is a tick box on this same page for hosting a sign in your business and a note box if there is anything else you would like to assist with. A ‘Yes’ morning tea!?

The Uluru Statement from the Heart invites us all to walk with First Nations peoples in a movement of the Australian people for a better future, calling for Voice, Treaty, and Truth, and starting with enshrining a Voice in the Australian Constitution.

If you have questions about the Voice can learn more by:

Reading the information booklet published by the Australian Government here Take the Uluru Statement of the Heart course. Watch this video. RSVP to an upcoming information session

