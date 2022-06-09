The Lord Mayor has announced today that speed limits in two inner-city suburbs will be lowered this month to boost safety in the high-use areas.

The changes in South Brisbane and Newstead are in areas that had a high number of vehicle and pedestrian movements, as well as people moving about on bikes and scooters.

From late June, a stretch of Vulture Street will drop from 60km/h to 50km/h, Stanley Street (from Annerley Road to Vulture Street) will be reduced from 60km/h to 40km/h, and Graham Street and Raymond Terrace will both drop from 50 km/h to 40km/h.

“South Brisbane is home to schools as well as two of our hospitals, the Queensland Children’s Hospital and Mater Hospital, and road safety is of critical importance in the area,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Lower speeds have been shown to reduce the likelihood of crashes and the severity of any injuries.”

In the suburbs of Newstead and Teneriffe, several streets in the Gasworks precinct between Longland Street and Commercial Road will drop from 50km/h to 40km/h.

Cr Schrinner said this area was a high-use area for pedestrians and vehicles.

“This part of Brisbane has a lot of residential buildings as well as cafes and restaurants so there’s always a lot of people moving around.

“I would like to thank in advance the residents and road users for doing the right thing and slowing down,” Cr Schrinner said.



List of Changes in South Brisbane

South Brisbane Hospital Precinct – to be implemented 21/22 June overnight:

Stanley Street, South Brisbane (Annerley Road to Vulture Street) – reducing from 60km/h to 40km/h Hospital Zone.

Vulture Street, South Brisbane (Stanley Street to Cordelia Street) – reducing from 60km/h to 50km/h.

Vulture Street, South Brisbane (Cordelia Street to Browning Street) – reducing from 60km/h to 50km/h.

Graham Street, South Brisbane (Full Extent) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h High Active Transport User Area (HATUA).

Raymond Terrace, South Brisbane (Full Extent) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h High Active Transport User Area (HATUA).

List of Changes in Newstead

Gasworks Newstead Precinct – implemented 7/8 June overnight:

Longland Street, Newstead (full extent) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h.

Stratton Street, Newstead (full extent) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h.

Kyabra Street, Newstead (full extent) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h.

Doggett Street, Newstead (Commercial Road to Longland Street) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h.

Masters Street, Newstead (full extent) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h.

Wyatt Street, Newstead (full extent) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h.

Wyandra Street, Newstead/Tenerife (full extent) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h.

Helen Street, Tenerife (full extent) – reducing from 50km/h to 40km/h.

Cover image Shutterstock