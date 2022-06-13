Last week the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace Grace officially opened the new Brisbane South State Secondary College (BSSSC).

A total of 466 students are currently enrolled in Years 7 and 8 at the $153.78 million college, which will add a year level each year with Year 12 to commence in 2026.

“Queensland is growing rapidly. And in the lead- up to the 2032 Olympics, we’ll see extraordinary population growth here in Brisbane,” the Premier said.

“We’re investing more in health and education than any government in Queensland’s history to cater for growth and ensure our young people can capitalise on the opportunities the next decade will bring.

“We’ll continue to invest in infrastructure like schools and hospitals to create jobs and ensure Queenslanders have access to great public services.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said the new school features multiple buildings centred around an outdoor learning oasis, including a creative hub, administration hub, two innovative learning hubs, a health and wellbeing hub and a multipurpose hall.

“It is fantastic to see the school running so well after a successful foundation year in 2021.

“A new oval and outdoor sports facility on Marshall Road in Rocklea will be ready for use for the start of school in 2023. It will include an amenities block, car park, and a playing field to suit sports such as AFL and cricket.”

Brisbane South State Secondary College Foundation Principal Kirsten Ferdinands said staff and students were eager to help drive the school vision to set the new standard for education in Australia and internationally.

“Our new school will be a place where students feel confident to create positive change through commitment, respect, inclusivity, and integrity,” Ms Ferdinands said.

“I feel incredibly proud to be appointed to lead this new school.

“This college has a truly global outlook incorporating the technology, creativity and flexibility to encourage independent thought and a student-led approach to learning.

The school is collaborating with the University of Queensland to give students access to on-campus experiences, educational pathways across research and entrepreneurship, and expertise and support through UQ’s Science of Learning.

In respect to concerns raised about the capacity of Brisbane State High School and the new BSSSC to absorb the growing population on the Kurilpa Peninsula, Education Minister Grace Grace told the Westender that the Queensland Government is committed to building the infrastructure needed for growing communities.

“That’s why we’ve opened 21 new schools since 2015, including the recently-opened Brisbane South State Secondary College – the first school in Brisbane’s inner south in more than 60 years,” she said.



“Since opening its doors last year, BSSSC has welcomed a total of 466 students across years 7 and 8, and we expect enrolments to continue to grow as new year levels are added each year.”

The Minister said BSSSC will be able to accommodate more than 1700 students by 2026.

“It’s great to see families choosing to send their kids to this new state school which is equipped with the latest spacious learning facilities,” Ms Grace said.

For more information on the new Brisbane South State Secondary College visit: https://brisbanesouthssc.eq.edu.au/

Images supplied.