Last night marked the world premiere of The Next 14 Seconds, presented by local dance theatre company Phluxus2 Dance Collective. Choreographed by the award-winning Nerida Matthaei, the performance was a visceral and thought-provoking experience that challenged its audience at every turn. Seamlessly blending athletic precision with raw emotional storytelling, The Next 14 Seconds explored themes of time, decision-making, and the fragility of human connection.

The title references the notion that the world is a small but beautiful fragment of the infinite cosmos, and it’s said that homosapiens represent a mere 14 seconds of its condensed cosmic existence. It is also the length of time it took for Apollo 13 to make its mid-course correction before landing in the Pacific Ocean, and the time the average person decides if they like how they look in the mirror. Humans have achieved much in our 14 seconds, but this work dares to ask, at what cost?

The talented ensemble of five dancers: Jade Brider, Hsin-Ju Ely, Georgia Pierce, Asher Bowen Saunders and Jacob Watton, expertly delivered Matthaei’s innovative choreography, seamlessly weaving elements of dance, comedy, drama and visual art to create a deeply immersive experience. Using breath gestures, the odd word or statement and the occasional song lyric, the dancers communicated a story beyond the constraints of traditional dialogue.

The limited verbal exchanges added a raw intimacy to the performance, while breaks of the fourth wall dissolved the boundary between performer and audience. Towards the end of the piece, several unsuspecting audience members were pulled onstage, a bold move that heightened the work’s immediacy and impact. At the piece’s conclusion, the crowd was invited to join hands in an act of connection and solidarity, while affirmations from the performers assured us that we are all worthy.

Artwork by Wulli Wulli woman and visual artist Arabella Walker included wildly colourful fabric sculptures rigged into the ceiling of the theatre, and hand-painted dancers’ costumes that were revealed under multilayered, asymmetric outfits in earthy colour palettes (designed Lisa Fa’alafi). Sound design by Ben Ely and Haami Te Kuru was evocative and transportive, and it was interesting to read that the pair were kept separate from one another during parts of the creative process to ensure individual responses to the choreography.

The dynamic interplay of the elements resulted in an arresting world premiere work with The Next 14 Seconds taking dance theatre to bold new heights. With boundary-pushing choreography and evocative visuals, audiences will be left contemplating its intensity long after the final bows.

There’s only one more chance to catch The Next 14 Seconds, at 7.30pm tonight, as the season is limited to two shows only. Lovers of innovative dance theatre should not miss it!

The Next 14 Seconds is presented by Phluxus2 Dance Collective, Cluster Arts and QPAC, and runs Thursday 28 and Friday 29 November 2024 at the Cremorne Theatre, QPAC.

Tickets and info: https://www.qpac.com.au/whats-on/2024/the-next-14-seconds

Socials: https://www.instagram.com/phluxus2dance/

Image: Jade Ellis Photography