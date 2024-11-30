A production by The Nest Ensemble, starring Margi Brown Ash, Zac Callaghan and Leah Mercer

There is simple, there is complex and, on the other side, among the faeries, there is a profound simplicity. “Wanderings” sits over there…profoundly simple, and complex.

In the intimate space of the Diane Cilento Studio, the Nest Ensemble charms us with that final journey, the one all the advertising is hell bent on denying and invalidating. Margi Brown Ash, as Stella, and Zac Callaghan as her trans son Kidd, delve deeply into that uncomfortable time of packing up the ageing mother’s life, moving her into a smaller space, away from her garden and the chattels that hold her stories, and into aged care, where she packs her bags of other people’s things, always ready to “go home”.

Wandering is full of the hardship of both mother and son as they struggle against degradation. Both raging against the inevitable, hereditary dementia, while quoting Oscar Wilde and questioning Descartes. There is poetry aplenty on this journey. There is colour, joy, delight and magic. The fey people entice and entwine Stella as she leaves behind the loves and losses of her life and journeys to becoming the worm in the universe, always alive, always sentient, but no longer Stella.

Kidd loves his mum. She’s encouraged him to become himself, to live boldly and beautifully his dream, out among the stars. And she does, transitioning from Jessie Joy into Kidd. Not as a lesbian, but as a man, the man he always knew he was. He’s had top surgery. Stella bound his wounds, and attended to his drain. He struggles for acceptance, pushing back against his twin sister who prays for him with her prayer group, forever calling him Jessie, someone he split from years ago. He’s safe now, much safer than a lesbian or even a cis woman. Men’s lives might be safer, but still he’s plagued by paperwork.

The passport that can’t show he is transgender in countries beholden to fundamentalist Christian beliefs. Although Tonga was a place that once fully embraced leitis, the colonial Christians brought sin, and now hate and fear, to replace that earlier respect. As transgender is a natural part of humanity, it is only our attitudes that generate the fear and repulsion that, in earlier times, did not exist. Now passports have to be careful, lest it puts the owner into mortal danger.

And aged care assessments demand attention to paperwork, as do wills and end of life statements. Paper work determines eligibility and changes lives, and must be attended to with as much care as you attend to your body and soul.

“Wanderings” is a very Irish play. It calls back to the faeries, and to Brian Boru for guidance and wisdom. Add Oscar Wilde and there is plenty to populate the mind of someone approaching the end of life. Its characters speak out, loudly and boldly. They aren’t diminished by their situation, but rise up to meet it, to enjoy it, pain and all. And to suffer in love together.

MBA, as Stella, took us ahead on the path. And Zac, as Kidd, busily dreamt the next generation into existence. Leah Mercer co-wrote with them. The design was impeccable, working at every turn. The sound, the lighting all invisible, bringing magic to life.

This is theatre at its best. No nuance is lost. Death and dying is always with us. This play is strong enough to look it in the face, and shout loudly back “Take me. It’s time.”

Highly recommended.

Book here: https://queenslandtheatre.com.au/plays/wanderings

Evenings: Wed – Sat 6.30pm

Fri 6 Dec & Sat 7 Dec: 6.00pm

If you buy a ticket, you are also welcome to attend a workshop: either on Sat 7 Dec or Sat 14 Dec 2.00pm with the cast.

Kerry McGovern