The Personal is Political, the latest exhibition from West End’s House Conspiracy, features works by artists Deborah Eddy, Rebecca Piper, and Ruby Barnsley which explore the impact of societal forces and politicisation on women’s personal experiences. Revealing the intersection of femininity, sexuality, and the current political climate from feminist perspectives, each artist explores these interconnected ideas through intimate and confronting explorations of their own, and wider female, personal experiences.

The Personal is Political explores the feminist intersection of the personal and political, with each artist creating political statements through traditionally feminine domestic items and arts. Using bed linen, dresses, curtains, and ‘kitchenalia’, each artist reflects on the female experience and the impact on it from the political sphere. In exploring female sexuality, connections, environmental awareness, and domestic violence, each artist makes a powerful statement about the personal and political intersection of women’s lives.

House Conspiracy Resident Artist Deborah Eddy is inspired by the feminist art movement of the 1970s and explores the concept of “dystopian domesticity”. Eddy uses the traditionally female domestic arts of knitting, embroidery, and weaving to confront the broader political topics of environmental damage, invisibility of the elderly, and the impact of domestic violence against women.

After asking questions online regarding female sexuality, Feature Artist Rebecca Piper creates an empowering exploration of the vulnerable honesty of personal thoughts regarding sexuality, femininity, confidence, and self-esteem. Through six paintings on bedsheets, which form the backdrop for projected script, Piper investigates modern definitions and understandings of femininity and sexuality.

Fellow Feature Artist Ruby Barnsley combines highly personal photography, poetry and collage in a visualised diary which celebrates the impact romantic and platonic relationships have on women. Barnsley paints political statements about a wide array of subjects on calico dresses, combining the domestic art of sewing with the political experiences of women. and Our Feature Artists Rebecca Piper

Overall, each artist provides a powerful insight into the intensely personal and powerfully political experiences of women. Uniting these three artists in House Conspiracy’s The Personal is Political strengthens the impact of each individual artist and their work. While femininity and sexuality continue to be influenced by societal expectations, this vulnerable and honest exhibition offers a powerful reflection on the intersection of politics and personal experiences.

DETAILS

Exhibition Opening: 6 pm, Saturday 18th January

Where: House Conspiracy, 42 Mollison St, West End, 4101.

Feature Image: Joseph Lynch