Community Plus+ has been helping people to feel safer, connected and more in control of their lives for over 30 years. Annerley Outreach, QSTARS Tenants Advice Service, West End Community House and Yeronga Community Centre are there for everyone. And they need your help. See the appeal below from President Bec Langdon, and consider making a tax free donation to support our community.

What a year! COVID-19 has highlighted the loneliness and food insecurity that many experience every day. Unfortunately, as a result of the pandemic there is more loneliness and food insecurity in our local communities than ever before.

Supporting community is at the heart of our mission.

I want to share with you what we’ve been doing to help those in need while our centres have been temporarily closed to the public.

Producing and distributing over 5000 nourishing, healthy meals from the Yeronga Community Kitchen, to vulnerable people across all our communities.

Daily restocking of care items, dry goods and non-perishables at our West End Community House and Yeronga Community Centre community pantries .

Check-in phone calls and visits by our community development workers.

Providing art supplies to community members in isolation.

Assisting people in the community with 1787 referrals to further support services.

Working together with other local organisations to coordinate support for people impacted by COVID-19; including international students.

“It’s tremendous that the centre has been able to keep running with the pandemic. Even though people can’t come inside, we can still get a meal when we need. Popping down here, saying g’day and picking up some food helps me a lot. I can’t wait until the centre is open again.” Mary, Yeronga Community Centre

Maintaining connection matters in times of uncertainty and need.

“Community Plus+ has been a lifesaver. Due to my disability (double amputee) the West End Community is my vital lifeline. It provides a much-needed brief social aspect too.” Mike, West End Community House.

With the help of generous people like you making an impact to community by giving back time and/or monetary donations, Community Plus+ can continue to proudly provide these valuable services to those most in need.

“So much of what Community Plus+ does flies under the radar… their ability to adapt during the COVID-19 shutdown and support the needs of the vulnerable has demonstrated to us how important it is to have them in our communities.” Anna Siganto (Chair Siganto Foundation), regular contributor to Community Plus+

Every contribution makes a difference to community. Your kind donation supports Community Plus+ in our work of alleviating social isolation and food insecurity.

We ask you again, to support us during these unpredictable times, and share our story with your friends and family.

Bec Langdon

President, Community Plus+

Supported by the Community Plus+ Management Committee:

Jane Holden, Bob Spiers, Carmel Towler, Pauline Peel, Regina Hamilton, Marilyn Trad, Kath Chown, Mark Hardgraves and Allan Lush.

Together, we can make a difference.

P.S. We all find comfort and security in food. With your generous donation to Community Plus+ you can provide the gift of a hot meal, conversation and a warm smile to vulnerable people in your community.

There are many ways to support Community Plus – see HERE

TO MAKE A TAX FREE DONATION LINK HERE

To view the work of Community Plus, watch video below.

