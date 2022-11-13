No Lights, No Lycra, dancing in the dark around the world since 2009.

We turn off the lights and crank up the tunes to release our inhibitions, move our moods and work up a wild sweat in more than 75 locations around the world – all completely sober.

We are mums, dads, students, lawyers and baristas, from 12 to 100 years old. We all have one thing in common; in the dark we come alive, shake the blues away and get lost in the music.Yeah it might seem a little bit strange, we’ve heard that a few times before, but since 2009 we’ve had more than 500,000 people get their groove on at a No Lights No Lycra.

With those kinds of numbers, it can’t be all that odd!2019 study, ‘Lights out, let’s dance!’, stated that 88% of attendees said attending No Lights No Lycra helped to break their inactive lifestyles and improve their overall health and wellbeing, with 97% experiencing an improvement in mental health and 95% reporting better physical health.

We grew from a small gathering in Melbourne into a global community, simply because joy is contagious, and people love to dance

WEST END

No Lights No Lycra holds dances in West End dances every Tuesday from 7-8pm at AHEPA HALL at 128 Boundary Street.

Dances in the Brisbane area including Redlands Coast, North Lakes, Brisbane, Birkdale, Morayfield, Kingston and Sandgate.

Find out more at the website here – www.nolightsnolycra.com

