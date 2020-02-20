CK Corbett Street Kindergarten has been successful in receiving a grant of $13,792 under the Communities Environment Program. The grants are provided through the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.



The CK Corbett Street Kindergarten grant is for the development of a native bee garden and hive with the consultation of a local bee specialist and local gardener, with the participation of kindy children and local families.

Member for Griffith Terri Butler said the CK Corbett Street Kindergarten project is a great example of community-led action to improve our local environment.

“What this community project will do to develop the native bee garden, is establish two mature shade trees and re-grass to enhance growth and recovery of our native flora and fauna and encourage habitat support for native, local species,” Ms Butler said.

Kindergarten Director, Skye Goldney said the program will ensure local engagement.

“I’m so pleased we’re able to deliver this project for local families,” Ms Goldney said.

“We’ll be able to offer interactive, educational sessions with children and local families, focusing on indigenous bush tucker as well as environmental awareness.”

West End C&K are among other community groups in Griffith to receive more than $110,000 of funding. Other local organisations are:

B4C Bulimba Creek Catchment Co-ordinating Committee

Morningside State School P&C

Seven Hills State School P&C

Norman Creek Catchment Coordinating Committee

Camp Hill Infants and Primary School P&C

“These excellent organisations and community groups work hard to preserve and protect our local environment, right here on the Southside,” Ms Butler said.

“We face incredible challenges when it comes to preserving the environment. I am pleased there is some support for the hardworking locals that take matters into their own hands to save and protect nature.”