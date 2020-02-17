Push aside those end of summer blues and see out the season in style – connect with your community at the historic West End Croquet Club! Join Community Plus as it hosts it’s second Summer’s End Garden Party on Sunday 23rd February.

We are delighted to announce the creation of the CHILL ART SPACE for the upcoming Summer’s End Garden Party, by artists Sue Loveday and Duane Doyle. Little and big kids will be welcomed and supported to get creative, while enjoying the fantastic line up of local musical talents appearing on the Croquet club stage.

Artist Sue Loveday bases her work on collaboration to celebrate the positive effect creativity can have on a community. As facilitator of the Community Plus+ Art Gang at West End House Sue provides a safe and welcoming space for beginner and experienced artists living with disability, social isolation or experiencing homelessness to share a common love of ‘making art’.

Duane Doyle a celebrated artist, Jiman/Yimen man from the Emerald Central highlands, and member of the West End Art Gang, recently won the Champion Art Award at the HeArtlands art awards. Through his work Duane share’s ‘The Word of Elders’, healing stories unique to Australia.

Community Plus+ can go that extra mile and support grassroots programs like the West End Art Gang, thanks to generous donors like Ross Alexander, business owner of Davies Park Markets.

All funds raised at the Summer’s End Garden Party going to Community Plus+. By attending the Party, you’re promised not only to have an amazing time, you will be contributing directly to our work in welcoming people connecting, creating and making positive change in their local community.

This is an inclusive event for the whole community, tickets $15 at the gate, with tickets only $10 online and children 15 and under free.

You can get your tickets by going to the Summer’s End Garden Party event page

Images from 2019

All images by Jan Bowman