In a show of non-partisan cooperation, three local supporters of different political parties have combined efforts to collect unwanted election signs for use by flood victims in Lismore.

West End resident Bronwyn Gartside first learned of the new use for corflutes from a Facebook post made by her Lismore-based cousin, Kylie Gartside.

“People are using cardboard as partitions inside houses where damaged walls have been removed but they are still waiting for repairs to be done.”

“Corflutes stay up in all weathers because they are plastic,” Bronwyn said.

Bronwyn was surprised that there were so many corflutes available.

“I thought they would be stored for the next election. But apparently a lot of them go to landfill, although I think Reverse Garbage takes some to repurpose.”

Bruce Dewar and Brownyn Gartside

Bronwyn and partner Tim Quinn contacted their Labor party connections, and Bruce Dewar provided a large supply of Greens signs. Over two days they collected almost 1000 corflutes and on Tuesday, Tim and Bronwyn drove the haul down to Lismore in a borrowed ute.

“I think it’s a great idea, if you’ve lived in a flood damaged home and all the gyprock has been pulled off the walls and you’ve just got bare timber framing. At least this is going to help keep out the bitter cold of climate change. These guys driving all the way to Lismore with these core flutes is a fantastic idea,” Bruce said.

Tim said a big shipment of corflutes is also going to Lismore from Sydney.

“The organiser in Lismore joked that they were hoping to get a complete set of the Teal candidates’ corflutes.”

It will be interesting to know if people will use the signs face-in or face-out.

Brownyn Gartside and Tim Quinn arrive in Lismore

Louise Somerville from Resilient Lismore said the community is grateful for Bronwyn and Tim’s effort.

“Thank you so very much for your kindness travelling down from Brisbane with a trailer load of corflutes for our community! We are buoyed by the support coming from afar as we continue on the long, arduous road to recovery.”

Resilient Lismore is a local community-based charity focused on community resilience and recovery. It connects people willing to volunteer or donate with disaster-affected residents and businesses to ensure resources are distributed to those in need when they are needed.

“We support official authorities in providing information and services towards community resilience, recovery and disaster preparedness,” Ms Somerville said.

Ms Somerville said the community has called for building lining materials as building products are currently challenging to access.

“It is getting cold as winter approaches and our focus is on getting homes safe, secure, and warm. Many homes are stripped of internal wall lining to dry out the buildings and the corflutes are a good stop-gap to insulate homes and block out the chilly wind.”

“Resilient Lismore wouldn’t have made it this far without generous contributions to our community in resources, people power, and donations for which we are truly grateful.”

Louise Somerville second from left.

DO YOU WANT TO HELP?

You can find out more about Resilient Lismore here: https://www.floodhelpnr.com.au/