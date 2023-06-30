Locals who make a difference

We have had much to celebrate this quarter. We are excited to see wonderful locals, Fiona Stager and Mark McDonnell, recognised for their hard work and dedication with Order of Australia Medals. We also said a sad farewell to Senior Constable Sandi who demonstrated a compassionate side of policing

Developments Again



No surprise that developments have been front and centre again in West End and South Brisbane, with issues compounded by the ongoing national housing crisis. Urban researcher Rachel Gallagher provided the Westender with articles on inclusionary and exclusionary zoning just as the community was alerted to Council’s radical plans for a Kurilpa Sustainable Growth Precinct. Council’s plan which would allow developments up to 270 metres (equivalent to 90 storeys) in our suburbs.

Landscape architect and local community group member, John Mongard, provided a comprehensive summary of the issues raised at a community meeting on 18 June, while award-winning social planner, Dr Laurel Johnson, points out in her piece that West End is one of the few communities in Queensland that will accept social and affordable housing.

The Voice Referendum

In June, the Senate passed legislation to enable the Voice Referendum, and we are in full swing of the campaigns to influence our votes.

Allira Davis, Youth manager and co-chair of the Uluru Youth Dialogue reminded us that we are the only country not to recognise our First Nations Peoples in our Constitution. As Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, urges, “Let’s seize this moment, let’s take Australia forward, for everyone.”

Events

Take advantage of upcoming community events. NAIDOC Musgrave Park Family Fun Day is back on Friday, 7 July, and Brisbane State High invites the community to participate in their day of days on 5 August.

Writers

Much thanks to those who took time from busy schedules to write. Thanks to Ned Hammond, Laurel Johnson, Rachel Gallagher, Vikki Uhlmann, Ian Were, Phil Heywood, John Mongard, Christine Schindler, and Rose Lane for their contributions this quarter.

As always, thanks also to those who have suggested stories and added comments and expertise.

The Westender is a free, volunteer-run community news portal. We thank readers for your interest and welcome your ideas and input.

Jan

Coming events



The Westender acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we work and write, and on country throughout Australia, and their continuing connection to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to them and their cultures, and to elders past and present.