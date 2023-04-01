It’s hard to believe we are in the fourth month of the year, and summer is officially over. A good time to look back at our most popular stories over the past three months and set out some here in case you missed them.

In February, West End mourned the passing of ‘bringer of truth and joy’, Blind Dog Doggy, and we thank Paul King for his moving tribute.

Urban and community developments continue to be in the news in West End – what’s new? In the past two months, we have published stories on community reactions to the Lord Mayor’s proposal for high-rise on the Kurilpa Peninsula, a new dog park on busy Grey Street, and a permanent light show at Mount Coot-tha Botanical Gardens. The common thread is resident calls for better community consultation before announcing plans, not after.

On a positive note, and in true West End style, readers celebrated grass-roots initiatives the Forbes Street monthly street gigs and the rainforest at the end of Ferry Road.

The big news for The Gabba Ward residents is the resignation of Councillor Jonathan Sriranganathan in April and the announcement of his replacement, Trina Massey. Cr Sriranganathan has transformed politics in our community, and many attribute the rise of the Greens in our electorates to his trailblazing approach to politics. The lawyer, musician and poet turned politician has been variously labelled maverick, controversial, polarising, history-making, and radical. We want to thank Cr Sriranganathan for always being available for comment, his energy, and the often engaging conversations.

It is such a pleasure to have returning and especially new writers (the experienced and not so experienced) willing to give it a go. We thank Ned Hammond, Kaz Kelly, Phil Heywood, Paula Hardie, Mary Maher, Greg George, Ian Were, Michael Tansky, Chris Dawson, Malcolm Middleton, and Robyn OLoghlin for their contributions this quarter.

Thanks also to those who have suggested stories and added comments and expertise.

The Westender is a free, volunteer-run community news portal. We thank readers for your interest and welcome your ideas and input.

