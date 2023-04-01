It’s hard to believe we are in the fourth month of the year, and summer is officially over. A good time to look back at our most popular stories over the past three months and set out some here in case you missed them.

In February, West End mourned the passing of ‘bringer of truth and joy’, Blind Dog Doggy, and we thank Paul King for his moving tribute.

Urban and community developments continue to be in the news in West End – what’s new? In the past two months, we have published stories on community reactions to the Lord Mayor’s proposal for high-rise on the Kurilpa Peninsula, a new dog park on busy Grey Street, and a permanent light show at Mount Coot-tha Botanical Gardens. The common thread is resident calls for better community consultation before announcing plans, not after.

On a positive note, and in true West End style, readers celebrated grass-roots initiatives the Forbes Street monthly street gigs and the rainforest at the end of Ferry Road.

The big news for The Gabba Ward residents is the resignation of Councillor Jonathan Sriranganathan in April and the announcement of his replacement, Trina Massey. Cr Sriranganathan has transformed politics in our community, and many attribute the rise of the Greens in our electorates to his trailblazing approach to politics. The lawyer, musician and poet turned politician has been variously labelled maverick, controversial, polarising, history-making, and radical. We want to thank Cr Sriranganathan for always being available for comment, his energy, and the often engaging conversations.

Writers

It is such a pleasure to have returning and especially new writers (the experienced and not so experienced) willing to give it a go. We thank Ned Hammond, Kaz Kelly, Phil Heywood, Paula Hardie, Mary Maher, Greg George, Ian Were, Michael Tansky, Chris Dawson, Malcolm Middleton, and Robyn OLoghlin for their contributions this quarter.

Thanks also to those who have suggested stories and added comments and expertise.

The Westender is a free, volunteer-run community news portal. We thank readers for your interest and welcome your ideas and input. 

Jan

LEGENDS & COMMUNITY

Donnie ‘Blind Dog’ Burke, ‘bringer of truth and joy’.

Rainforest Garden at bottom of Ferry Road West End.

Jesse Irwin takes out the Artforce Brisbane Award for Best Energex Box 2022.

The Irrepressible Forbes Street Gig.

DEVELOPMENTS

Not so enchanted – the fight to protect Mt Coot-tha Botanical Gardens.

Community vision at odds with Mayor’s high-rise plan for South Brisbane.

OPINION – A doggy problem, where can they run?

OPINION – Brisbane’s Paradoxical Sustainable Growth Strategy.

GREEN GRID OFFERS A CAR-FREE FUTURE FOR BRISBANE’S INNER SUBURBS.

Bows 4 Boughs protecting trees in Guyett Park.

POLITICS

Not a Career Politician – Jonathan Sriranganathan announces arts worker Trina Massey as Gabba Ward replacement.

Serious and determined – Premier sets out pathway to Treaty.

THE ENVIRONMENT

Announcing the Kurilpa Flood Library.

Drone footage exposes shocking land clearing of ‘likely’ koala habitat.

Time to pull the climate trigger on Santos.

Book Review – Gaia Vince Nomad century 2022

THE ARTS

THE STORY OF ART WITHOUT MEN

Metro Arts launches 2023 program at New Benner Theatre

EVENTS

Our events calender is a popular place to find out what’s happening on the local scene.

Keep updated here and let us know if there are events we should be recording.

https://westender.com.au/events/

Coming in April & May

RESILIENT KURILPA PUBLIC MEETING

Brisbane State High P&C’s Comedy for a Cause.

Brisbane Street Art Festival (BSAF) is back for 2023!

Who’s BAD? Brisbane Art Design returns in May 2023

