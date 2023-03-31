Translink is encouraging road users to plan their travel for the Tour de Brisbane on Sunday, 2 April, when international and local cyclists wind their way through the city’s streets.

The global cycling showcase races on 110km of local roads and raises funds for life-saving medical research.

The course of the Tour de Brisbane, featuring many of Brisbane’s landmarks and river crossings, means sections of busways will be closed from 4 am to around 9 am. In addition, there will be widespread road and bus stop closures along the event’s route until midday.

Head of Translink Sally Stannard recommended commuters planning to travel on 2 April became aware of impacts to the city’s road and public transport networks.

“Translink is excited to play a part in making this world class cycling event a huge success,” Ms Stannard said.

“To deliver a safe and secure event for spectators and riders, there will be temporary disruptions across Brisbane’s road and public transport networks for the event.

“Closures during the event will impact major transport routes such the Inner City Bypass, Legacy Way Tunnel, Western Freeway, Centenary Highway and South East Busway.

“Public transport buses will be impacted by the changed conditions for the event, particularly closures to the South East Busway and parts of the Northern and Eastern Busways.”

Bus route diversions and temporary stops will be in place. However, some stations will not have any alternatives for the duration of the event.

Ms Stannard encouraged commuters to plan, seek alternative transport, or consider delaying travel.

“Commuters who usually catch a bus could consider train services on Sunday as a better option to get around while the event is on,” she said.

“Plan online to find all necessary information regarding road closures and diversions.

“The best way for people to get live traffic updates during the event is at qldtraffic.qld.gov.au, while the Translink website and social media channels will have information on public transport impacts.”

What’s happening in West End?

Road Annerley Road and Dornoch Terrace Full Road Closure 05:00 -09:00 am



Dornoch Terrace, Gladstone Road, Hardgrave Road , Ganges Street , Hoogley Street , Orleigh Street , Montague Road , Cordeaux Street, Hill End, Riverside Drive , Forbes Street, Riverside Drive Bike Path, Forbes Street and Go Between Bridge Pathway – FULL Closure 05:00 -09:00 am

See details here for road closures in West End and Highgate Hill – https://www.nxsports.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Sunday-2-April-West-End.pdf