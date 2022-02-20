After consulting with industry, disability, and health groups, the State Government says roads and footpaths will be safer as it rolls out new measures to better regulate e-scooters.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said stronger laws like lower speeds on footpaths, mandated safety measures, a safety education campaign and clearer signage and markings would be part of a suite of new actions to help ensure e-scooter riders, cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians can safely share spaces.

“The rising popularity of e-scooters is a clear sign they aren’t going to disappear,” the Minister said.

“We know that people are going to keep using them so the key is making sure that shared spaces like footpaths and bike-lanes are as safe as they can be.

Safety campaign

The government plans to rollout a safety campaign focussing on:

the correct way to wear a helmet, how to ride safely,

how to overtake pedestrians safely, and

how to park to keep the footpath clear for people with disabilities.

Speed limit change

Mr Bailey said the reforms would see speed limits slashed on footpaths to twelve kilometres an hour.

“We are seeing far too many injuries in e-scooter users that are the result of speeding and many pedestrians feeling unsafe on footpaths,” he said.

“Our footpaths are there for everyone so e-scooter riders will need to slow down on footpaths to 12 km/h in future.

E-scooters on segregated bikeways

The Government is also allowing e-scooters on segregated bikeways, like the Veloway and bikeways such as the Ipswich Motorway and Gateway Arterial North as we examine further their use in relation to on road bike lanes.

“For e-scooters to use footpaths less, they need more safe routes to use as an alternative.

“We’ll examine further whether on road bike lanes are appropriate with all stakeholders, with extensive consultation with local government associations and councils to come.”

Work with Brisbane City Council

The State Government will work with Brisbane City Council and other LGAs to make sure signs and markings are clear about where e-scooters can and can’t be ridden and where they can and can’t be parked.

Tougher laws

The police will enforce speed limits and drink riding to crack down on rogue e-scooter riders endangering others.

Mr Bailey said more information on the safety reforms would be made available in coming months, as engagement with industry and stakeholders progressed.

“I expect our Personal Mobility Action Plan outlining these, and a number of other initiatives around e-scooters, will be available shortly.”

Fast Fact – E-Scooter Reforms

Slashing footpath speed limits in half, to 12km/h

Proactive safety campaign to inform users of road rules, parking, and their responsibilities

Partner with industry for a new e-scooter users guide at point of sale (privately owned e-scooters)

Mandate warning devices (such as a bell)

Establish an e-scooter parking working group to create clear rules for e-scooter parking to keep footpaths clear for pedestrians and people with disabilities

Allowing e-scooters on segregated bikeways, including the Veloway

Examine further e-scooter use on shared bikeways and on road bike lanes, pending further stakeholder and local government consultation

Improved data recording and injury reporting

Improved signage and markings

Road rule amendments

Creation of high-risk e-scooter offences, including drink and drug driving penalties, through legislative reforms

Cracking down on dangerous and irresponsible e-scooter behaviour such as speeding through tougher enforcement and appropriate penalties

More information on the current road rules for personal mobility devices can be found on the Queensland Government website.

Related story