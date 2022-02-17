Nominations are now open until 20 February for Queenslanders aged 15-25 to join the 27th Queensland Youth Parliament (QYP). The Youth Parliament consists of 93 Youth Members each representing one electorate in the state.

The QYP is an accredited education program by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority and supported by the Queensland Government. It gives enthusiastic youth the chance to advocate for change and make a positive difference. Members participate in debating topical issues and writing bills to present in Queensland’s Parliament House. Last year’s QYP hosted the program’s first regional tour which saw Youth Members discuss social issues with rural communities.

In 2021, the QYP’s proposed bills included, “The Electric Vehicle Youth Bill” by the youth committee chairs for the Environment, Renewables, Energy & Tourism. It aimed to increase the number of electric vehicles in Queensland with a target of 100 per cent electric vehicles within 20 to 40 years.

In total, there were eight youth portfolios last year, including the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships portfolio, Agricultural Industries, Resources & Rural Development portfolio, and the Justice, Legal Affairs and Corrections portfolio.

“No other program allows you to experience life as a parliamentarian quite like this one. You learn a lot about yourself and the parliamentary system,” Portia Allison, the 2022 Youth Governor of Queensland said.

The QYP’s coordinator Daniel Patava also said, there are so many young people today who are extremely passionate about issues of concern to them.

“They want their voices heard and this is a fantastic avenue to instigate the change they want to see.”

The QYP initially begun in 1995 and has given a voice to young people and allowed them to develop leadership skills and form lifelong friendships with youth from all over Queensland.

If you are interested in applying or would like more information, visit www.ymcaqyp.org.au.

Feature image, Queensland Youth Parliament 2021

