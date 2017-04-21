The Brisbane Art Prize(BAP) is an annual international art exhibition that provides Brisbane city with a high calibre art exhibition and award event. In 2017, BAP is returning to the Judith Wright Centre of Contemporary Arts from the 5th to the 28th of October.

Each year, over 100 artists from across Australia, Asia, New Zealand, USA and Europe are preselected, exhibit and visit Brisbane to attend the BAP exhibition and award event. The preselection process, while inclusive is rigorous, raising the bar for all artists and ensuring a quality, high impact exhibition. In 2017, the panel includes Phil Brown (Arts Editor, the Courier Mail), Christine Lohman (Non-Executive Director) and Bruce Heiser (Heiser Gallery).

BAP is an inclusive arts event, as it is target marketed to emerging artists, artists from diverse backgrounds, regional and remote areas and is an open category award. Art works accepted include: painting, drawing, printmaking photography and sculpture reflecting the topic, “the meaning of life”.

The Brisbane Art Prize to the value of $10 000, will be awarded to the artist the judges have selected at the awards evening in October, while the People’s Choice Award is voted for by the public and the sponsored accommodation at TRYP Hotel will be awarded at the end of the exhibition.

Open to the public, artists will engage with audience through discussion panels and artist talks, all works are for sale, except the BAP awarded work which is acquisitive.

Join us for the Brisbane Art Prize this October!

$10 000 BRISBANE ART PRIZE 2017 – ENTRIES NOW OPEN!

Click HERE to enter: https://www.brisbaneartprize.com/?page_id=847

Artwork by Cathy Condon, founder of Life Art Worldwide and The Brisbane Art Prize.