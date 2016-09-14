Call for nominations – Griffith Australia Day Awards
Do you know someone who deserves recognition for their volunteer work?
Local Federal Member Terri Butler is continuing Kevin Rudd’s tradition of recognising local volunteers, at the 18th annual Griffith Australia Day Awards.
If you know an individual, a couple, or a small group of people who should be recognised, why not nominate them? For someone to be eligible, they must have undertaken volunteer activities in the Griffith electorate. The nomination must not relate to volunteer work that has already been acknowledged via an Australian or Commonwealth honour.
An independent committee will consider and decide on all nominations. They’ll consider community influence – whether the nominee has shown initiative, has made achievements, and has inspired others. They’ll also take into account dedication – whether the nominee has shown dedication through their length of service, through the routines they have adopted, and through their reliability.
You can download the nomination form at www.terributlermp.com/gada-2017 or call Terri’s office on 07 3899 4031. Nominations close on 28 October.