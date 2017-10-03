His peers call him the ‘Gandhi of modern medicine’. The New York Times acknowledged him as the ‘father of palliative care in India’. And he’s definitely at the vanguard of change in medical practice around the world.

Now internationally acclaimed palliative care specialist Dr MR Rajagopal will be in Brisbane on Monday evening, October 16 for a special cinema showing of a powerful Australian documentary that chronicles his extraordinary work to promote whole-person care and, in the process, refocus on the spirit of the Hippocratic Oath.

Narrated by Agatha Christie’s Poirot star David Suchet – and produced by Moonshine Movies’ Mike Hill and Sue Collins, Hippocratic – 18 experiments in gently shaking the world explores Dr Raj’s mission to inject more ethical practice to modern medicine across the globe.

In this 88-minute documentary, Dr Raj speaks about how modern medicine has lost its way, how the medical system is fuelling poverty, how physician-assisted suicide is being debated globally and the pain management crisis being caused by regulation of pain medications.

Following close on the heels of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Saturday, October 14, the premiere screening of this biographical documentary two evenings later at the Palace Barracks Cinema from 6.30pm will be immediately followed by a Q&A session with Dr Raj.

Who: Dr MR Rajagopal

What: Hippocratic – 18 experiments in gently shaking the world

Where: Palace Barracks Cinema, 5-61 Petrie Terrace, Brisbane

When: 6.30pm, Monday, October 18, 2017

Tickets: http://tickets.demand.film/event/2090