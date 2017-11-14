In memory of Australia’s first ‘Rock Chick’, Carol Lloyd, Queensland Music Festival (QMF) are giving female singer-songwriters the chance to win a $15,000 prize, which will assist in funding for recording an album and allow the winner to connect with some of Queensland’s most respected artists.

Regarded by singer-songwriter Katie Noonan as Australia’s ‘mother figure’ of rock, Carol Lloyd gifted the world with countless rock hits, including A Matter of Time, Do Ya Love Me and You Told The World. But one thing that is often overlooked is how the Brisbane powerhouse paved way for countless female musicians in Australia’s music scene.

“Carol Lloyd was and continues to be a great inspiration, her incredible legacy encourages women of all ages from around our great state to pursue their musical ambitions,” Ms Katie Noonan said.

Noonan, who is also Artistic Director of QMF said the award is opening doors for female musicians and singer-songwriters, who are still underrepresented in Australia’s music industry.

“It was an absolute joy to receive such strong and diverse applications for the inaugural Carol Lloyd Award in 2017. We will continue to work hard to provide springboards such as this for female musicians, who are still underrepresented in Australia’s music industry.”

Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (APRA AMCOS) earlier this year revealed that only 21.7 percent of its songwriter members are female. In stark contrast to this figure, female artists made up 38 percent of musicians involved in the 2017 Queensland Music Festival.

Last year, alternative pop musician Georgia Potter, also known as Moreton, took out the inaugural Carol Lloyd Award, and has since seized the opportunity to make crucial industry connections and take the next step in her career.

“Winning the Carol Lloyd Award has meant I’ve been able to throw myself into my record in a very focused and committed way. Having the black cloud of ‘but-how-will-we-fund-it?’ hanging overhead can absorb a lot of time and energy, time that can be better spent honing your skills and writing more material,” Ms Potter said.

“Being able to do that in these early Moreton days is a very special opportunity that I am truly grateful for, and to do so in the name of such a spirited woman, Carol Lloyd, makes it all the more empowering and significant.”

CEO of APRA AMCOS Brett Cottle, said the award keeps the memory of Carol Lloyd alive and encourages female musicians to live up to their musical ambitions.

“With the vision and passion of Katie Noonan, the Carol Lloyd Award pays tribute to an Australian music legend and continues to help emerging female singer-songwriters in Queensland to forge their own path.”

“APRA AMCOS is committed to ensuring equal representation of women working and creating in the Australian music industry, and we’re very proud to support this award,” said Brett Cottle.

Carol Lloyd was the first Australian female singer-songwriter to front a successful rock band, making her name in the testosterone-heavy rock scene when she started out with Railroad Gin in the 1970s, then the Carol Lloyd Band, and finally as a solo artist.

Tragically, Carol Lloyd lost her battle with pulmonary fibrosis in February of this year.

The submission process for the Carol Lloyd Award involves both written and recorded material – more details, terms and conditions can be found at qmf.org.au. Entries close on 9 March 2018.