International architects will gather to discuss contemporary issues facing the profession, when the annual UQ Architecture lecture series returns to State Library of Queensland (SLQ) this autumn.

State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald said that this year’s series aims to push the boundaries of architecture in all its forms.

“In 2017, SLQ is exploring ‘digital futures’ and the potential impacts of technology on all aspects of our lives — from work and transport, to how we communicate, live and engage with the built environment,” Ms McDonald said.

“Previous lectures have focused on the impact of digital media on architecture and sustainability efficiencies due to new improved technologies. This year we look forward to hearing about experimental architectural processes beyond disciplinary constraints and how architects are leading the way in bringing about societal change through clever design.”

The University of Queensland School of Architecture senior lecturer and series curator Dr Kelly Greenop said the series showcases architects as social innovators exploring design and technical limits.

“In 2017 we’re celebrating innovative architectural practices from our own city, as well as the most esteemed architects working nationally at the moment,” Dr Greenop said.

“We are also pushing our regional boundaries out to embrace architecture in Asia. The Brisbane architectural community is keen to hear the design synergies and experiences from our near neighbours.”

For this year’s series, architects will travel from Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Indonesia, and as far as Turkey, with a host of local Brisbane designers completing the line-up.

Wenhui Lim from SPARK* architects will launch the series on 21 March, as part of the 2017 Asia Pacific Architecture Forum.

Lectures are held weekly on Tuesday evenings from 21 March to 23 May (excluding 18 and 25 April), with networking and refreshments prior to each session.

Architecture professionals attending the events will be eligible for two formal continuing professional development points (CPD) with the Australian Institute of Architects.

The UQ Architecture lecture series is partnership between SLQ’s Asia Pacific Design Library and The University of Queensland’s School of Architecture.

For more information about weekly speakers, visit slq.qld.gov.au/whats-on. The lectures will be live streamed on the SLQ website for offsite viewers.

Date Tuesdays till 23 May 2017 (excl. 16 & 25 Apr), 6pm–8pm Venue SLQ Auditorium 1, State Library of Queensland Cultural Precinct, South Bank Bookings Free, bookings www.slq.qld.gov.au/whats-on

SCHEDULE OF SPEAKERS

4 April Jeremy McLeod Breathe Architecture (Melbourne)

11 April Muge Belek and Frederico Fialho Teixeira [f]FLAT (Brisbane)

No lectures 18 and 25 April

2 May Melody Chen Atelier Chen Hung (Brisbane)

Rebecca Caldwell and Emily Juckes Maytree Studios (Brisbane)

9 May Alexis and Murat Şanal ŞANALarc (Turkey)

16 May Chris Major (Sydney) Welsh + Major

23 May William Smart Smart Design Studio (Sydney)

Caption: Şişhane Park project in Beyoglu, Istanbul by SANALarc, Turkey