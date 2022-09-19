According to Ahmed Mahil, cofounder and CEO of world leading Australian 3D printing building and construction company, Luyten 3D, up to 30 percent of housing in Australia’s outback, regional and remote areas will be built using 3D printing technology by the year 2030.

“Countries across the world are already mandating 3D printing targets for the building and construction industry,” Mahil said.

“In 2016 the United Arab Emirates became the first country in the world to promote 3D printing in its construction industry, setting a 25 percent target by 2030. Other countries are following suit.”

Malawi’s commitment to 3D printing has reduced construction waste almost tenfold and reduced CO2 emissions by up to 70 percent. It has also reduced transportation emissions when building in remote areas by as much as two tons per home demonstrating its capacity to solve the rural housing deficit.

President Joe Biden has launched the America Makes Forward program, designed to further spur the growth of additive manufacturing in the country. The program will see the U.S. government and giant multinationals support 3D printing initiatives, small-and-medium sized enterprises in various ways.

“While Australia has not yet put in place targets, we are moving quickly to foster a robust and cutting-edge 3D printing industry that will help to solve the housing affordability crisis and also assist our nation to build housing and other building structures in remote areas that are impervious to challenging environmental conditions,” Mahil added.

Ahmed Mahil

Mahil believes that the 30 percent target may even be exceeded by 2030 to 50 percent as it is very clear now that 3D printing is not a trend. It is a technology that has been maturing for 30 years and different sectors are already reaping the rewards.

“What many people do not realise is that the 3D printing of homes and other buildings is already underway in Australia. In fact, we are building the first 3D indigenous housing project in the world,” Mahil continued.

“The project is being undertaken in Australia’s Northern Territory and involves the build of a number of houses using Luyten’s cutting-edge 3D building and construction printing technology.

“Australia’s red centre consists of some of the harshest weather on the globe. Temperatures often range from -5 degrees celcius in winter and close to 50 degrees in summer and there is little shade. The land is extremely arid and not ideal for conventional housing. Not only is it difficult to get traditional construction materials out there, the cost is also prohibitive.

“Our technology and proprietary Utimatecrete is ideal for building houses in these types of challenging conditions. 3D printing for building and construction involves minimal disruption to the build site which is ideal for sustainability.”

Mahil states that 3D printing in Australia is about the revolutionise the building sector.

“Using our cutting-edge 3D printers, we are able to transform construction projects that traditionally take months or years to complete and finish them within a number of days. The 3D concrete printing revolutionary technology reduces 60 percent of construction waste, 70 percent of production time, and 80 percent of labour costs when comparing hands-on construction projects,” Mahil explained.

“In addition, the technology is proven to increase construction site efficiency with 60 percent guaranteed costs savings, 300 to 500 times shorter execution times, and an 80 per cent total reduction in monetary expenses without formwork in concrete construction.

“We are acutely aware of the construction industry’s carbon footprint and determined to create construction solutions for generations to come that reduce emissions. Our unmatched technology employs up to 40 percent less carbon dioxide emissions through propriety mixes that reduce use of cement, and the robotic systems reduce construction site and logistics carbon dioxide footprints by 50 to 70 percent. In addition, the build cost is 70 percent less in comparison to traditional methods.

“With these types of numbers, it is hard to dispute why more and more people, governments and businesses will choose 3D printed houses and buildings over traditional building methods. 3D printed houses also offer unique design options that conventional houses don’t.

“We are able to build a three bedroom home in as little as three days. The process involves printing the structural elements in two days and assembling the components on day three.

“Printed elements are ready to handle and be moved within only five hours of being printed. This is the great thing about our special concrete mix, it cures quickly and delivers results that supersede what is currently available at four times less cost.”

Luyten 3D home

According to Mahil, Luyten 3D’s printed houses are Australia and New Zealand building code (AS/NSZ 1170 and AS 3600) compliant and are built using Luyten’s highly robust and eco-friendly Luyten Ultimatecrete 3D printable concrete which results in 82.5 MPa compressive strength after 28 days, four times stronger than the 20 MPa residential building code requires.

“It won’t be long before you start to see the build of 3D printed homes in suburban areas around the country as well. Why pay a builder $800,000 for a new home, when a 3D printed home only costs a fraction of this,” he said.

Founded in 2020, Luyten designs and manufactures custom large-scale three-dimensional construction printers for domestic and commercial construction.

Since launching, the business has expanded its remit and forged a key partnership with the University of New South Wales, to build structures and base camps on the moon and on other planets including Mars. It has also signed partnerships with multinational building and construction companies to build houses in Asia.

All images supplied.