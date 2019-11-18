Art from the Margins (AFTM) presents its latest exhibition AFTM goes POP! at the AFTM Gallery & Studios in Fortitude Valley on Saturday 23 November 2019.

AFTM, a creative initiative of Wesley Mission Queensland, supports, exhibits and promotes the work of artists living with adversity, mental health issues, physical or intellectual disabilities, or experiencing homelessness and social isolation.

Coinciding with Social Inclusion Week 2019, AFTM goes POP! showcases â€˜Pop Artâ€™ themed visual art, presenting works with attitude that promote this artistic movement and its legacy.

This exhibition reflects a commitment to presenting a diversity of artists and media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, and digital media.

With its distinct colour, clear figuration, neat outlines, bold text and popular subject matter, the â€˜Pop Artâ€™ movement generated some of the most recognisable images of modern culture and continues to shape our societyâ€™s cultural understanding to this day.

Reflecting on the theme of this yearâ€™s Social Inclusion Week, Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate, AFTM is launching this exhibition alongside an all-day market. The AFTM Pop-Up Art Market will feature artworks and merchandise to suit any Christmas budget. All sales go directly to AFTM Outsider Artists.

Everyone is invited to this FREE community event from 10am-4pm, Saturday 23 November at AFTM Gallery & Studios, 136 Brunswick Street, Fortitude Valley.



The details of the official opening are:

WHEN: Saturday 23 November 2019 | Saturday 2-4pm

WHERE: AFTM Gallery & Studios, 136 Brunswick Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006

RSVP aftm@wmq.org.au or phone 07 3151 6655 by Thursday 21 November 2019

EXHIBITION: showing Saturday 23 November 2019 until Friday 17 January 2020

Gallery Hours: Mon-Sat, 10am-4pm