A fusion of storytelling, contemporary performance art, filth, provocation and tears… probably, Functional Bottom is a darkly humorous exploration of a year in the life of Jessi Ryan, self-proclaimed artiste, journalist, sex worker and hot fucking mess.

This breakout comedy hit- Ryan’s first foray into comedy no less- is playing at Brisbane Powerhouse from November 7th as part of Melt Festival.

Growing up in Brisbane, Ryan has previously performed at Brisbane Powerhouse, QPAC, GOMA and Metro Arts among many other less ‘notable’ venues around town. Melt Festival 2024 marks the first time since before the pandemic the now 30 something year old performer has performed or presented work in Brisbane- and the first time since 2018 that Ryan last presented work as part of Melt. More recently, they have toured nationally and as far as India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Looking back, I couldn’t begin to imagine as a young performer, Brisbane would have such a large, robust, open access queer arts festival which rivals the likes of Mardi Gras or Midsumma.” says Ryan

Functional Bottom is raw, honest and unapologetic but also a stupidly humorous expose of the year that nearly broke Ryan both mentally and physically. Life saving surgery, the death of their sugar daddy, attracting the ire of neo nazi groups in Melbourne- 2023 had it all. But instead of giving in, they dug deep and turned to humour in the face of unmeasurable darkness and adversity- after all, it takes pressure to make a diamond…..

In 2022, Ryan was rushed to hospital 5 days before their 34 birthday, presenting with severe stomach pain, after doctors had run some tests, it was revealed that their stomach and bowls had ruptured. A week in ICU and a further month in hospital ensued, finally two years later Ryan was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

“No matter who you are, we have all been faced with emergencies which have changed the course of our lives. It just so happens that comedy, in the face of darkness, is an amazing tool to break down the trauma and stigma.

“This show really does have universal appeal- despite being particular to my situation as a queer performer, artist and journalist.”

Likely the only Melt Festival show to feature a colostomy bag as a supporting actress, Functional Bottom is directed by award winning trans comic Anna Piper Scott, and explores love and survival through the lens of being queer, sex work, medical emergencies, fart jokes, loss, and clinging on with your exquisitely manicured fingernails. Deflection, after all, is one of the highest artforms.

Scott- is a trans artist that has been performing stand up for a decade, and is best known for her solo show Queer & Present Danger (2019) and more recently None Of That Queer Shit.

“To be able to come back to my home town to present this amazing show at Brisbane Powerhouse is a little bit of a ‘pinch me moment’. I can’t wait to see what Brisbane has to say about Functional Bottom- the response to the show so far – from both audiences and critics alike- has been nothing short of incredible.” Ryan explains.

Strap yourselves in – raw, unapologetic, messy, chaotic – Functional Bottom is one hell of a bumpy ride. Nothing is off limits and rubber gloves are totally optional.

https://brisbanepowerhouse.org/events/jessi-ryan/

FUNCTIONAL BOTTOM

BRISBANE POWERHOUSE – RIVERSIDE TERRACE

NOVEMBER 7, 8, 9 SHOW TIME: 8PM

Photo by Ryan Cara