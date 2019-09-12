Don’t be surprised if your cabby asks how you are today.

13cabs drivers, a big part of the Brisbane’s community, are likely to ask R U OK? tens of thousands of times over the upcoming days.

Thursday 12 September is the national day of action dedicated to reminding everyone that every day is the day to ask, “Are you ok?” and support those struggling with life’s ups and down.

Across Brisbane today, 13cab drivers are gathering alongside Operators, Partner Support teams and colleagues in support of 2019’s R U OK? Day. The event comes as 13cabs hosts its largest network of awareness events across Australia to date.

Morning tea events will be held across Australia to connect the over 40,000 Australian taxi Drivers. Cab drivers’ jobs can be difficult, yet they are often first points of contact in Queensland for visitors and residents – whether traveling to and from work or in and out of Brisbane.



13cabs General Manager of Queensland, Matt McLachlan, says,

“Brisbane is an ever-growing metropolis, boasting one of the best lifestyles in the world. It’s renowned for its warm, generous hospitality and that extends to our friendly local cabbies. They’re a critical aspect of what makes the Queensland community so great and they’re always the first to check-in and ask how you’re going.” “We’re forever grateful for them and acutely aware they don’t have the easiest job in the world. We need to remember to check in with them too.”

13cabs Head of Engagement. Olivia Barry says,

“Initiatives like R U OK? Day are terrific call outs of the importance of community, conversation and connection. It’s also a great opportunity for us, as a company to check-in with our taxi Drivers, our staff and our extended partners, in hope to continue to create a culture of connectedness, acceptance and transparency.”

R U OK? Day is a not for profit organisation raising awareness for mental health. The R U OK mission is to inspire and empower everyone to meaningfully connect with people around them and support anyone struggling with life.



If you’ve know someone who isn’t behaving as they normally would or who seem out of sorts, R U OK encourages you to act on your instincts and start a conversation. They provide some hints and tips here – https://www.ruok.org.au/how-to-ask

13cabs is holding a Morning Tea Breakfast at the Support Hub in Woolloongabba. For more information see www.ruok.org.au