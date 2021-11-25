On Saturday 4 December, Brisbane will play host to the Brisbane Blacks Live Music Festival from 10:00 am until 7.00 pm at Riverside Green, at Southbank.

Brought to you by Triple A, the line-up will feature next generation Indigenous artists, including Beddy Rays, Miiesha, Jem Cassar-Daley, Djun Djun Jarra, Troy Cassar-Daley and band, Mop and the Dropouts, Mack Ridge, Dean Brady and others.

The Festival is inspired by the iconic Aboriginal rock band Mop and the Dropouts’ and their signature song, ‘Brisbane Blacks‘, which still resonates around Australia and beyond. Comedian Ian Zaro will host the event with a special appearance from blackfella social media celebrity Bush Tucker Bunjie.

The organisers say that the Brisbane Blacks Live Music Festival is: “a celebration of coming together to protect our communities our way”.

“We are going to be facing some challenging times with borders opening and it is important our communities are safe and protected.”

Full list of artist:

Troy Cassar-Daley & Band

Beddy Rays

Miiesha

Mop & The Dropouts feat. Unity

Mack Ridge

Djun Djun Jarra

Dean Brady

Jem Cassar-Daley

Garett Lyon

The Jacks

Uncle Dusty Fraser

Tickets

This is a free event but tickets are required – so get your tickets from Eventbrite before they sell out!

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/brisbane-blacks-live-music-festival-tickets-215385613167

