On 17 December 2021, Queensland is set to ease restrictions for entry to Queensland. This is the date when at least 80% of Queenslanders, 16 years and older, are expected to be double vaccinated.

From this date, customers will also be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status when they check into many Queensland locations and businesses that will be restricted to fully vaccinated customers and visitors. See details HERE.

To do this you will need proof of your COVID-19 vaccinations. The Federal Government says so far, over 57 per cent of fully vaccinated Queenslanders have already accessed their COVID-19 digital certificate.

Services Australia is encouraging those who are yet to get a copy of their certificate to get proof now.

They have set out the process here and say they are available to help people understand their options.

There are two documents people can use to show their COVID-19 vaccination status:

1. COVID-19 digital certificate.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you can access this online through myGov Express Plus Medicare app.

Only shows your COVID-19 vaccinations.

Can be added to Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

Can be saved offline in the Express Plus Medicare app.

2. Immunisation history statement

Available online through myGov or the Express Plus Medicare app, no matter how many doses you’ve had

Shows other vaccinations, like flu shots.

Can be saved offline in the Express Plus Medicare app.

General Manager of Services Australia, Hank Jongen, recommends that once you have linked Medicare to myGov, download the Express Plus Medicare app onto your smartphone.

“That way you’ll have proof of your vaccination in the palm of your hand whenever you need it.”

“Both the COVID-19 digital certificate and immunisation history statement can be used to provide proof of your COVID-19 vaccinations. You can show this to your employer if you need to prove you’ve been vaccinated to work.”

If you don’t have access to a smartphone or device, you can print a copy of either of these documents as proof of your vaccinations.

From Friday 19 November you can also link your COVID-19 vaccination certificate with the Queensland Check In app.

If you can’t get online proof of your vaccination, your GP or other vaccination provider can print your immunisation history statement or COVID-19 digital certificate. You can also contact the Australian Immunisation Register on 1800 653 809 and ask them to send a copy to you.

“People who are unable to access our online services can get a printed copy of their certificate by asking their GP to print it for them or by contacting us and we can post a copy to them. If they require urgent proof, they can also visit our service centres and our team will print a copy for them,” Mr Jongen said.

If you are not eligible for Medicare, you can get proof using the Individual Healthcare Identifiers service (IHI service) through myGov.

Some people say that registering with Medicare online is proving difficult.

Here is how you can set up your account.

Before you start.

Have your Medicare card in front of you; Make a note of the date of your last visit to a doctor; Note the location of the medical practice and the name of your doctor.

If you don’t have these records, your GP may be able to provide them.

Find more help here – https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/individuals/online-help/mygov