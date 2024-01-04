State Library of Queensland is accepting submissions for the 2024 black&write! Indigenous Writing Fellowships.

black&write! is open to all Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander writers currently living in Australia. We accept adult fiction, young adult fiction, short story collections, poetry collections, fiction for younger readers and children’s picture books.

Why apply?

Two fellows will each receive:

$15,000 prize money

manuscript development with State Library’s black&write! editing team

a publication opportunity with Hachette Australia

Every eligible entrant will also receive individual feedback on their manuscript.

Indigenous authors supported in their careers through the program include Dakota Feirer, Jacob Gallagher, Susie Anderson, Tylissa Elisara, Carl Merrison, Lystra Rose, Nardi Simpson, Claire G. Coleman, Alison Whittaker, Jannali Jones, Jane Harrison, Jared Thomas, Tristan Savage, Teagan Chilcott, Sue McPherson, Ali Cobby Eckermann, Tori-Jay Mordey and Jillian Boyd.

Entry is free. Read the entry guidelines and get tips on preparing an entry.

Submissions close 11:59 pm AEST Monday 22 January 2024.

For more information, email Indigenous.Writing@slq.qld.gov.au

black&write! Fellowships are assisted by the Australian Government through Creative Australia, its principal arts investment and advisory body. We are proud to work with Hachette Australia as the black&write! publishing partner.

