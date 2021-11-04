Cycling and scooting are great ways to get to school each day, and there are loads of benefits for personal health, safety, and our environment.

That’s why Brisbane State High School (BSHS) P&C is raising funds for its school to develop a Green Transport Hub to support environmentally friendly and healthy options for students to get to school each day.

You can help by participating in their raffle.

The P&C’s goal is to double its bike and scooter secure storage locations with easy access for students on junior and senior campuses close to school entry points.

Improved health and wellbeing are among the personal benefits of scooting and cycling.

According to the Australian Department of Health, children and adolescents should do 60 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day. Cycling or scooting fit into this category and can help our students get the exercise they need.

Exercise works on brain health and function too. For example, academic achievement on tests, executive functioning, memory, and processing speed all improves with exercise. Plus, it can have a positive influence on mood.

Environmental benefits

Using active transport also has environmental benefits. Active transport is a pollution-free mode of transport. Fewer cars on our roads mean less fossil fuel burning, fewer emissions and a healthier environment.

Fewer cars also mean that we can conserve roadways and residential spaces, and less concrete can mean more plant life in urban areas.

Safety benefits

Cycling and scooting also have broader safety benefits for the community. Fewer cars travelling to school reduces congestion making roads quieter and safer, especially around the school.

Social benefits

Bicycling is an excellent activity for children to do with friends. Once in the habit of riding to school, it can become the go-to form of transport to connect and socialise with friends. It also helps to build self-confidence and a sense of independence.

The P&C says before students bicycle or scooter to school, it is vital that they first have the necessary skills and information to travel safely. So, they must have all the required safety gear (e.g., safety helmet, lights, and reflective devices) and use bicycles and scooters in safe operating condition. The Queensland Government Transport provides lots of good advice to get you started. Bicycle riding | Transport and motoring | Queensland Government (www.qld.gov.au)

Help the school achieve their goal.

You can support a healthy and environmentally friendly Green Transport Hub at State High by purchasing a raffle ticket and going in the draw to win a prize.

The first prize is a car, second an Apple iPad and third an Apple Watch. There are only five thousand tickets available, so get in early.

Details at Home – Brisbane State High School P&C (bshspandc.org).

Cover image, Shutterstock