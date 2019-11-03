The Palaszczuk Government is encouraging people to have their say on the future of the South Bank precinct, with the roll out of public consultation on the master plan.

Deputy Premier, Treasurer and Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad said input would be sought from not just South Brisbane locals but the entire Queensland community.

“It’s more than 30 years since the South Bank we know today was born as a legacy of World Expo ’88,” Ms Trad said.

“The time has come to plan for the precinct to be renewed and reinvigorated, ensuring South Bank’s longevity for future generations,” she said.

“South Bank is the ‘people’s place’ and the new master plan will be informed by public consultation from the local community, Traditional Owners, precinct stakeholders, visitors and many more.

“South Bank will always feature the iconic arbour, a beach and pools, the riverside promenade and parklands, and this process is about exploring ways to expand and improve the precinct, through connectivity, transport options, new spaces and activities.”

Minister for State Development and the Minister responsible for South Bank Corporation Cameron Dick said planning and design experts will soon be engaged to undertake the master planning process.

“An industry briefing will be held shortly to kick-start procurement and we expect significant interest from leading master planners,” he said.

“The master plan will adhere to the key values that underpin South Bank – to build upon what the millions of visitors already love – while protecting the fundamentals of the precinct.”

South Bank Corporation Chief Executive Officer Bill Delves said the master plan would build on the precinct’s iconic features, while harnessing new ideas to make it an exciting and dynamic place for future generations.

“People can have their say across a variety of platforms that include a website, engagement portal, social media, events, and they also have an opportunity to visit our Future South Bank hub on 133 Grey Street, under the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, opposite the ABC,” Mr Delves said.

“We really encourage everyone to get involved and have their say on the Future South Bank Master Plan.”

It is expected the master plan process will be completed by the end of 2020.

For more information on the industry briefing or on how to get involved visit www.futuresouthbank.com.au.

You can also email haveyoursay@futuresouthbank.com.au or phone 1800 370 571