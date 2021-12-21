Clients often ask, ‘Gav, where shall I put my raised garden beds?’ My usual response is to say, ‘Why did you buy them? Is there a problem with your soil?’. Folks often install raised garden beds when they don’t really need to. There’s a bit of a mindset that says if you want a vegetable garden you need raised beds because ‘that’s what you’re meant to do, right?’ Well, not necessarily is my answer.

Unless your soil is rocky, stony, contaminated (more about that later), or your gardening on a balcony or roof, then you’re usually better off using the soil that you’ve got. Rather than spending hundreds of dollars on raised beds and bags of soil, using the soil in your yard is a better investment in most cases. Even poor draining soils can be remedied by mounding and gypsum applications (for sodic clay soils). Back yard soils are one of those things we don’t even think about, yet they are a precious resource and if managed well will allow you to successfully garden season after season.